The prime minister on Wednesday welcomed singer Jamie Cardona at the Auberge de Castille and congratulated him for winning the Mużika Mużika contest.

Robert Abela surprised Cardona by also having his grandmother, Josephine Costantino welcoming him as well.  

Cardona won the Maltese-language festival with the song ‘Stajna Konna Aħna’. It was the first time he had participated.  

Abela was accompanied by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici while Cardona was accompanied by Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur,  one of the song's composers. 

