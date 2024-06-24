Few business plans could have prepared us for a global pandemic, which makes having innovative leaders who can quickly pivot and adapt to our ever-changing needs all the more urgent.

This shift is what drove the team at the University’s Faculty of Economics, Management & Accountancy (FEMA) to overhaul its Masters of Business Administration and roll out a revamped International MBA.

Prof. Emanuel Said, FEMA Dean, said: “We have redesigned our longstanding Executive MBA to cater for rapidly evolving market demands and deliver a more flexible mode of learning that will help students sharpen their focus and achieve better results; it promises to be a transformative experience.”

Prof. Said explained that the faculty had carried out extensive research and engaged with some of the island’s top stakeholders and industry to ensure the new programme would deliver agile and resilient leaders to tackle the challenges businesses and governments faced today.

Prof. Emanuel Said, FEMA Dean.

In a disrupted fast-paced world, characterised by technological convergence, sustainability concerns and geopolitical complexity; where job-hopping and quick wins have become the norm in the quest for career progression and better pay – this International MBA promises to hold the key to unlock crucially required skillsets and an organisations’ strategic capability.

“This MBA is about boosting your experience and accelerating your career; it’s about rebooting your professional relevance in an uncertain world of shifting realities. Our mix of nationalities and business sectors will offer unique networking opportunities and challenge perspectives,” Dr Nathaniel Massa, programme co-coordinator, said.

Dr Nathaniel Massa, programme co-coordinator.

The new two-year programme has been specifically tailored for practising professionals and offers participants a global slant in applied content, an overseas study trip, industry visits, as well as access to leading entrepreneurs, top-notch faculty lecturers and academics from world-class business schools.

It presents a new curriculum of applied masterclasses and workshops aligned with increasingly complex, disruptive and competitive realities, while catering for the needs of working professionals – whether based locally, or residing abroad.

Apart from being at par with top international business schools, this MBA has been designed to be engaging, yet carefully structured to minimise disruption.

It includes a mix of physical sessions and immersive blocks to enrich interaction, and select remote components to facilitate learning. Additional options are available for overseas participants, primarily resident abroad.

Asked how this MBA helps deliver the skills and training the country so desperately required, Dr Joe Schembri, programme co-coordinator, said the focus was multi-tiered.

“We are developing a future cadre of managers and leaders who are trained on three levels: to have a sound knowledge of the functional disciplines involved in running a modern organisation; to apply tools and models grounded in the latest research; and to demonstrate good leadership and interpersonal skills, inspired by ethical conduct.”

Applications for FEMA’s new International MBA at the University of Malta will be accepted until the end of August. For further information contact Jennifer Vella on 2340 6211, or jennifer.vella@um.edu.mt; or Vanessa Debattista on 2340 3787, or vanessa.debattista@um.edu.mt.

https://www.um.edu.mt/fema/students/internationalmba/