On Thursday Arnold Cassola launched his campaign as an independent candidate for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

His manifesto focuses on the "importance of a clean environment, the absolute need of good governance, the building of a compassionate and just society and working towards a future of hope for our youth".

Cassola is endorsed by athletes Fabio Spiteri and Elena Borg, artists Debbie Caruana Dingli and Steve Bonello, educators Michelle Attard Tonna and Claire Azzopardi Lane, writer Immanuel Mifsud, economist Marie Briguglio, environmental lawyer Claire Bonello and surgeon and columnist Kevin Cassar.

Provided by Arnold Cassola

At the launch he invited reluctant voters to be "protagonists in the shaping of Europe's, our country's and their own future by casting their vote".

He said he was "humbly putting 35 year of political experience at Maltese and EU level at the disposal of all Maltese and EU residents who work towards a Europe and Malta that are more democratic, transparent and closer to citizens' concerns".