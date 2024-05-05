Monica Attard, a TV and radio presenter and actor who thrilled theatre crowds for decades, has died aged 74.

Attard was born in Sliema in 1949 and spent practically all her life in the town.

Her stage career began at Sliema’s De Porres Theatre, where she and a small group of friends started putting on plays.

She nurtured that hobby by attending the Manoel Theatre Academy of Dramatic Art, studying under the tutorship of Adrian Rendle.

As her talent developed, so did her passion for the stage, and Attard would go on to work on dozens of theatre productions, ranging from Shakespeare’s Anthony & Cleopatra to Oliver Friggieri’s Rewwixta and Arthur Miller’s Broken Glass.

Attard’s talents also translated to radio and television.

She worked on several audio dramas that were transmitted via Reddifusion and also worked as a radio announcer for several years with Radju Malta before moving on to Radio 101 and TV station Net.

Attard gradually slowed down her rate of work as she entered retirement, but continued to perform in the occasional play.

Actor and director Charlotte Grech was one of the last ones to work with Attard, having directed her in the play 'Her Say' at Spazju Kreattiv in 2022.

"She was a consummate perfectionist. Working quietly. And showing us how to hold an audience glued to their seats, watching out for every inflection. It was a joy to direct her in this piece and a huge learning curve for me," Grech told Times of Malta following news of Attard’s death.

Attard's daughter wrote on Sunday: "After bravely battling cancer for so long, my beautiful mother Monica Attard has found peace. Your incredible strength throughout these challenging months has revealed the depth of your character and the inner beauty that defined you."

Nationalist MP and former presenter Claudette Buttigieg was among the first to pay tribute.

"Rest in peace, dear Monica," Buttigieg wrote. "A woman of great dignity and respect and an excellent actor and presenter."

Attard is survived by two children and grandchildren.