In today’s fast-paced digital world, where change is the only constant, businesses must embrace innovation at every turn to stay ahead of the curve. The upcoming PwC Intelligent Digital Conference, set to take place on May 13, 2025 at the Xara Lodge, promises to be a transformative event that will explore how cutting-edge technology can drive business outcomes and enhance decision-making processes.

Michel Ganado, PwC Digital Services Leader, highlights the transformative power of AI in driving business outcomes: "AI is revolutionising the way businesses operate, offering unprecedented opportunities for innovation and efficiency. The Intelligent Digital Conference is an essential platform for business leaders to explore AI advancements, strategies for business model reinvention, and the vital importance of cyber security in today's digital landscape. By leveraging these technologies, businesses can achieve significant desired outcomes and secure their future in a competitive market."

One of the central themes of the conference is the reinvention of business models through AI and machine learning. These technologies are revolutionising front-office and back-office functions, boosting innovation, and increasing efficiency. Attendees will gain insights into AI advancements, practical applications, and strategies for successful integration to enhance decision-making through effective and timely data analytics.

Another pivotal topic is enhancing customer experience through frictionless channels. The latest advancements in AI and technology can create seamless customer experiences and drive business growth through innovative solutions. This topic is especially relevant for those business managers overseeing customer-facing operations, who need to understand how to harness technology to enhance customer satisfaction and build lasting loyalty.

The conference will also delve into the historical evolution of IT security. Understanding risk management, bias, and AI is crucial for shaping the future of IT security. This session will offer valuable lessons from the past to help delegates avoid repeating mistakes with emerging technologies, providing a comprehensive view of the evolution of IT security and its implications for businesses today.

Maximising ROI in the digital age is front of mind for any business owner or decision maker. Effective governance of digital investments is essential for driving ROI, and a panel discussion will be covering the theme of key governance principles, metrics for measuring success, and real-world examples of successful digital transformation. Local business players will be joining us to provide valuable insights, helping attendees navigate the complexities of digital transformation whilst achieving measurable results.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Andrew Schembri, Digital Services Partner, added: "This conference is an invaluable opportunity for all business leaders to explore the latest trends in digital transformation and learn from industry experts. It's a chance to network, share experiences, and gain practical knowledge to navigate the future of business and technology. We will also emphasize the importance of establishing a return on IT investments, ensuring that digital initiatives not only drive innovation but also deliver measurable business value."

With a diverse agenda and a lineup of esteemed speakers, the PwC’s Intelligent Digital Conference promises to be an essential gathering for business leaders seeking to leverage technology for business outcomes. Register today and head to the Xara Lodge on May 13, 2025 for a half day of innovation and inspiration within the idyllic setting of the Rabat countryside. Participants will also benefit from 3 CPE hours through their attendance.