ADPD on Saturday slammed plans for a private school in Attard on a site which it said should accommodate sports facilities for the community.

The party's chair, Sandra Gauci, told a press conference that according to local plans, the plot next to the state primary school was earmarked for sports facilities.

However, a new application (PC0002/24) sought to convert the use of the 5,666 square metre plot to accommodate a private school, she added.

The applicant, Patrick Doherty requested the rezoning of the area in Triq ir-Ruzell corner with TriqXatbet L-Art - on behalf of QSI International School of Malta Foundation - in January.

"This application seeks to substantially reduce the area in Attard where sports facilities can be built for community use... moreover, it does not provide any studies on the impact that such a change in the use of land will have on the Attard community," Gauci said on Saturday.

"The interests of the community are now in conflict with private interests," Gauci said, adding the authorities had pledged sports facilities in the area twice.

Around 20 years ago, the government kicked off a process to acquire the land and compensate the owners, but those plans were put on hold. Eventually, the local plans again committed the area to the building of sports facilities, she added,

ADPD's Ralph Cassar, who is also an Attard councillor, has submitted a planning objection on behalf of a number of residents.

"We are aware of the needs of the primary school. The state school needs more facilities for physical activities and access to open spaces.

"I'm asking the government to take immediate action to ensure public use of the only piece of land next to the primary school.

"We ask: What are the long-term plans to ensure that the state school has the necessary space in the interest of public education? Where is the commitment to planning in the interest of the community," he asked.