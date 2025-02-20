In today’s world, technological progress is the backbone of economic growth and societal development. My parliamentary secretariat recently announced a project that is both exciting and transformative for our country – a research initiative focused on quantum computing to be led by the University of Malta.

This project, which is one in a series of 10 research fellowships that we will be launching throughout the first six months of the year, aims to explore quantum algorithms and machine learning, positioning Malta at the forefront of two of the most revolutionary fields of our time.

Quantum computing holds transformative potential. Unlike classical computers that process information in the form of 0s or 1s, quantum computers operate using qubits, which can represent both 0 and 1 simultaneously.

This allows quantum computers to perform intricate computations at unprecedented speeds, offering solutions to problems that are currently beyond the capabilities of classical machines.

The practical applications of quantum computing are diverse. For example, quantum simulations could accelerate drug discovery by providing detailed models of molecular interactions.

Financial institutions may enhance risk assessment and investment optimisation through quantum-powered algorithms.

In climate science, better modelling can refine predictions and inform policy responses to environmental challenges.

For Malta, supporting this research initiative is a step towards unlocking opportunities in these critical fields.

The project we launched explores algorithms that have several applications, including in machine learning. Artificial intelligence, itself made possible by machine learning, already drives numerous technologies, including search engines and virtual assistants. Developments in this area enabled by quantum computing could significantly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of artificial intelligence applications. These would provide Malta with a technological edge, particularly in emerging innovation-driven industries.

Malta can secure its place as a forward-looking hub for innovation and excellence - Keith Azzopardi Tanti

This project will foster strong collaborations between the University of Malta and leading technology firms, such as IBM, Amazon and Airbus. These partnerships will provide access to cutting-edge quantum computing platforms and facilitate knowledge exchange with global experts. As a result, this project will enhance Malta’s research and innovation (R&I) infrastructure, fostering long-term growth in scientific capability and talent development.

A crucial aspect of the initiative is public engagement. It will establish a permanent exhibit on quantum computing at Esplora, Malta’s national science centre. This exhibit will bring the complex scientific concepts behind quantum computing to the public, thus promoting awareness and interest in advanced technologies.

Initiatives like this are essential to cultivating a scientifically literate and ambitious population, capable of contributing to and benefitting from future technological advancements.

Through this project, Malta will also host the Qalypso summer school in 2026. This will bring together researchers and students from across the globe to Malta and reinforce Malta’s reputation as a centre for scientific research and education, strengthening our role in the global R&I ecosystem.

The government’s investment in quantum computing reflects a commitment to fostering high-impact research and innovation. It is designed to empower local researchers to make significant contributions to this evolving field. Continued investment in knowledge and technology is imperative for Malta’s competitiveness in an increasingly interconnected world.

Such initiatives serve to advance scientific discovery while generating long-term economic and societal benefits. The research outcomes of today will define the industries of tomorrow and Malta must position itself as a leader in this transformation.

The importance of quantum computing extends beyond research laboratories. It represents a paradigm shift with the potential to enhance productivity, problem-solving capabilities and innovation across multiple sectors. I encourage the public to engage with and support this initiative as it underscores Malta’s ambitions to drive forward a dynamic and knowledge-based economy.

Our investment in quantum computing reflects the government’s commitment to embracing the opportunities presented by cutting-edge research and technology. With sustained efforts, Malta can secure its place as a forward-looking hub for innovation and excellence.

Keith Azzopardi Tanti is Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Research and Innovation.