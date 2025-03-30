A 10-track album of original Maltese music, Tfal tax-Xemx, featuring a Maltese children’s choir that brings the music to life, was launched recently on streaming platforms.

Working in Maltese, writer, composer and producer Michael Azzopardi loves to explore new ways to connect with his native language to and he felt this was particularly important for Tfal tax-Xemx.

“I love the challenge of finding ways to express complex human emotions using Maltese, and with this project, I had to articulate deeper, more nuanced feelings,” says Azzopardi.

The songs, all of which are original, were written, composed and produced by Azzopardi around a central question: How does our shared past shape who we become and can we rise above it?

“The title, Tfal tax-Xemx, is a direct reference to Fille du Soleil by Francis Lai,” he continues. “That piece of music played in my head while I was reflecting on the themes for this album and when I translated it into Maltese, it made absolute sense. We are all children through every stage of life. And where does all our energy that sustains us come from? The sun. It felt like the perfect image to tie together the themes of identity, renewal and the passage of time.”

Azzopardi says the album ultimately unfolds around the notion of renewal – both of the environment around us and also personal renewal through grief and life’s challenges.

“As I explored these ideas, it became clear that the central character is dealing with regret, heartache and the fears that come with the passing of time. The children’s choir became the voice of hope and possibility, offering comfort and perspective, like a steady companion through the album’s 35-minute journey,” he explains.

The sun is the central visual element of this album – a symbol of life and energy, but also of the passage and weight of time. The artist says that beneath its constant light lie the fossilised traumas of the past, the layers of history left behind by those who came before and those yet to arrive.

Children aren’t stuck in their heads the way adults often are, says the singer.

“Tfal tax-Xemx does not attempt to define our regional identity but rather celebrates its open-ended nature. Identity, to me, feels fluid, sometimes, even shaped by our imagination and the constant push and pull between aspiration and expectation,” says Azzopardi.

“Time adds to all this. As we grow older, we face big realisations – some are enlightening, others are deeply sorrowful, and in the midst of all this, renewal stands out as the only way forward. It’s this thread of hope that keeps us moving forward, even as everything else shifts around us.”

This is an album that is full of energy while incorporating reflective moments alongside lively melodies and motifs. The music and the lyrics of some of the songs are uplifting and playful, almost cartoonish, while others are softer and meditative.

“I’ve always been drawn to many different types of music and that diversity naturally seeps into my work. Tfal tax-Xemx features orchestral tracks with experimental arrangements, songs with an indie rock flavour and even an electronic track. The album is eclectic, particularly in its instrumentation, reflecting the wide range of influences that shaped it,” Azzopardi continues.

“Before we kicked off production, we talked about bands like The Flaming Lips, Vampire Weekend and MGMT: I think the outcome sits somewhere in that world,” he smiles. “I like my music to be rich in texture!”

The presence of children’s voices was essential to the project and balancing them with the mood and flow of the album required thought and care. Azzopardi and his producer Jimmy Bartolo dedicated many hours to bringing each song to life.

Sometimes that meant carefully choosing the right instrument; other times, it was about incorporating real-life sounds that were recorded and woven into the mix. Azzopardi and Bartolo also experimented by processing the music through synthesisers and guitar pedals until it became unrecognisable from the original and evolved into something entirely new.

“Working with children was a constant series of surprises and learning curves. Children aren’t stuck in their heads the way adults often are. They naturally brought a sense of play and freedom to the process, entering into it for fun without getting tangled in self-image and expectations. That was exactly the kind of energy we wanted to capture in the album – it brought a rawness and authenticity to the sound. However, it also presented challenges,” he grins.

“Deadlines and timelines don’t easily translate into the world of children, and we had to be flexible, patient and find a rhythm that worked for everyone!”

Tfal tax-Xemx was supported by Arts Council Malta facilitated by Spazju Kreattiv. It was released under Maltese music label Ultralow Music on March 28. To celebrate, there will be a special live performance featuring the children’s choir on April 4, at Spazju Kreattiv.