Just under 500 families will receive the additional COLA payment this week, the Ministry for Social Policy said in a statement on Saturday.

The benefit was introduced in the 2024 budget for low-income families but was later expanded to include individuals who earn less than the median income or around €18,155 a year.

The amount of the grant ranges from €100 to a maximum of €1,500 over two payments, depending on the household wage and the size of the family. It is disbursed in two yearly payments.

The Ministry said that these payments are going to people who do not receive any other social benefits and had to apply for these payments.

Once an application is received a division within the ministry obtains information about the income of that family from the tax department to determine whether they are entitled to the benefit or not.

As a result, a total of 493 beneficiaries were identified as part of the latest exercise and they will receive a payout of €141,000 split between them.

Some 99,055 families will have received the benefit throughout 2024, with a total investment projected at €33.1 million.