Times of Malta has once again emerged as the most popular news website in Malta, according to a Broadcasting Authority survey published on Friday.

The authority’s audience survey found that of those who prefer to follow news online, 61.4% said timesofmalta.com was their first choice.

A further 15.7% indicated they did not have a preferred online site for news.

The result sees Times of Malta making marginal gains from the 61.2% registered in the last survey and up from the 56% marked in 2023.

Times of Malta also ranked as the third most popular producer of online video content.

Jon Mallia’s podcasts are preferred by 12.7% of all online viewers, while Lovin Malta comes in at 11.1%. Interviews and features by Times of Malta’s Mark Lawrence Zammit rank in third at 9%.

Facebook is the most used platform to watch online Maltese programmes with 92% of all online viewer preferences, 51.9% use Youtube, 38.3% use Instagram, 28.1% use Times of Malta and 24.4% use Lovin Malta.

Television remains by far the most popular medium in Malta, with 87% of Maltese residents counting themselves as TV viewers.

Of these, 60% watch both local and foreign channels, 21% watch local TV stations only and 6% watch foreign TV stations only.

News is the most favourite genre for local TV programmes, with 79% indicating this as one of their favourite.

Drama is the second most favourite genre, with 49% indicating this as one of their favourite programmes. This genre is significantly more popular among female TV viewers (69%) than men (29%).

Discussion and current affairs are the third most favourite genre, with 40% indicating they followed them on TV.

TVM is the most followed TV station: 41% of local viewers mentioned TVM as one of the three TV stations they watched the previous day.

The Nationalist Party’s NET TV is the second most followed TV station, with 18.7% of all TV viewers mentioning the channel among those they watched the previous day, while foreign stations ranked third at 17.6%.

Labour’s ONE is the fourth most followed TV station, with 17% having watched this station on the previous day.