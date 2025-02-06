Students considering a career in iGaming are being given the chance to take their first steps in the industry thanks to an apprenticeship scheme from leading sports betting software provider Altenar.

Members of the company’s HR team based at Altenar’s office in St Julian’s recently attended an MCAST Apprentice Onboarding event to explain the benefits of the scheme to potential applicants.

Altenar’s products are built using in-house software and the company has developed a reputation for innovative sportsbook features powered by the latest technology. That means constantly refreshing the skills of the existing workforce but also bringing in new talent, and it is hoped that the apprenticeship scheme will prove beneficial to students and Altenar alike.

Anna Malyarova is Talent Acquisition Manager at Altenar and explained the aims of the apprenticeship scheme.

“In general today the technology industry is lacking a pool of talent experienced with cutting-edge technologies as well as in a high-load environment,” she said. “The industry is very competitive and one of the solutions that we may find is to cooperate with local educational institutions, such as MCAST, in order to spot young talent and train students according to the company’s standards and industry needs. “We can’t rely only on the existing mid and senior level pool of candidates available on the market. As technology develops, the approach towards recruitment strategies is also adapting and changing.

“We hope that by the end of the apprenticeship, we would have not just graduate students but an upper-level junior professional who were able to observe modern working practices. Afterwards it is up to them which career path they choose, though I believe that a good apprenticeship can be crucial in forming and setting the life-time approach towards a future career. “We cannot expect to have the next generation of talent ready made if we don’t participate in mentoring the talent and sharing our knowledge base.” The collaboration with MCAST offers students the chance to make the most of Malta’s growth as an iGaming hub and Altenar is offering apprenticeships in a number of different roles, including developers, data scientists, business analysts and IT support specialists.

Apprentices will benefit from hands-on help from experienced mentors and will be exposed to real-world projects with the opportunity to work on diverse challenges. Structured training will also be provided with the opportunity for career progression, including potential full-time employment upon successful completion.

Malyarova added: “I believe in a long-term strategy and building long-term relationships with local education establishments as it is in both sides' interest. The establishments want to direct their students to the employers where the students feel welcomed and can have a successful career start. “The same applies for us; we want to attract students who are truly interested in the subjects they study, and need good examples of practical parts of their studies eventually to secure the right employment opportunities. “Offering an apprenticeship to students is not a short cut, it is a long term-strategy for companies and becoming a link between education and the real job world.”

For more information on the positions available on the apprenticeship scheme, head to the careers page on the Altenar website.

About Altenar

Founded in 2011, Altenar is a leading turnkey sportsbook provider committed to meeting the unique needs of its clients. Renowned for its flexibility and customer-centric approach, Altenar specialises in customising solutions to new markets, audiences, and requirements. With a focus on building enduring partnerships, Altenar aims to be the most partner-oriented iGaming software provider in the industry. For more information, visit www.altenar.com or contact sales@altenar.com.