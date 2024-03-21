The Phoenicia Malta – in partnership with Charles Grech – will tomorrow host an exclusive dining event, featuring the world-renowned ‘ambassador of rice’, chef Gabriele Ferron.

Ferron, whose lineage has celebrated the art of rice since the 17th century, brings not only his expertise to Malta but also a piece of Italian history.

Dinner will start at 7pm at Contessa, The Phoenicia. Guests will begin their evening with an array of welcome canapés and a Milano Torino cocktail.

The night will continue with a series of risottos that tell the tale of Italian culinary prowess: from the Carnaroli risotto with asparagus and goat’s cheese to the Vialone Nano risotto island-style with cinnamon-infused pork and veal. Each course is paired with the finest selections from Frescobaldi wines, such as Leonia Brut, Alie Rose and the acclaimed Lucente Luce Della Vite.

As chef Ferron himself says: “In a world that moves too fast, it’s time to pause and let every bite narrate its story, to appreciate the deep emotions that a simple risotto can stir within our souls.”

The Phoenicia Malta general manager Robyn Pratt said: “I have no doubt that chef Ferron’s presence will truly elevate this experience to a realm of culinary storytelling that we know will delight.”

Limited seats are available. Reservations can be made via The Phoenicia Malta’s booking widget at www.phoeniciamalta.com/contessa.