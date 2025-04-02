Obituaries

FENECH – LAWRENCE, aged 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Lilian, his children Gerald, Francis, Charmaine and her husband Simon, and Diane and her husband Simon, his grandchildren, his siblings and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, at 8.30am, at Mosta Basilica. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – Perit JOSEPH, of San Lawrenz, Gozo, former director of Public Works, went to meet the Risen Lord on March 29, aged 89. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Tanya, née Parlato Trigona, his brother John and his wife Elizabeth, his nieces Clare and Manuel Hili, Sandra and Dominic Apap, and Sarah, his faithful carer Myrna, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Concelebrated Mass to celebrate his life will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 3 at 4pm, at San Lawrenz parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at San Lawrenz cemetery. Another Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 7, at 9.30am, at St Augustine parish church, Valletta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On Sunday, March 30, ROSE, née Apap, former journalist and legal procurator, passed away peacefully. She will be forever loved and remembered by her children Lara and her husband Aleksandar, Alex and his partner Sarah, and Andrew and his wife Rodianne; her grandchildren Ivan and his partner Mae, Maya and her partner Javi, Anja, Michael, Sam, and Matthew; as well as by other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, April 2, at 1.30pm, proceeding to Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2pm. This will be followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the dedicated staff of the Cardiac Medical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital, especially the consultant and her team, as well as Hospice Malta and Regal Pharmacy, Msida, for their constant care and support.

In Memoriam

GALDES. In revered memory of Fr JOSEPH M. GALDES, SJ, on the 20th anniversary of his call to eternal life. With our love and gratitude as always. Nancy Coleiro and Anthony.

PORTELLI – MAURICE. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Nadette, Arianne and Stephen, Maryse and Dwardu and his granddaughters. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – LOUISE. Treasured and loving memories of a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers, your loving children and spouses. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Sistina Art Shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Spring 2025 offers now on. Best quality art materials. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.