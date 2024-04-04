OBITUARIES

BANAVAGE. On April 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, Chev. PAUL BANAVAGE, aged 75, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Monica, his children Maurizio and his wife Natasha, Sergio and his partner Phaedra, and Carla, and his beloved grandchildren Sean, Maria Evelyn and Leonardo. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother Saviour, his sister Anna and their respective families.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, April 5, at 9.30am, at the Risen Christ parish church, Pembroke, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO. On April 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr WALTER DEBONO, dental surgeon, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Victoria, his children Claire and Ivan, his granddaughter Margot so dear to him, his sisters Annie, Joyce, Irene, Miriam and Tessie and their families, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, colleagues and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, April 5, at 8.15am, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Parkinson’s Therapy Centre, Mediterranean Spine and Brain Centre, Triq l-Inkwina, Naxxar, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On April 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Jane, his children Godfrey and his wife Anne, Lucienne and her husband Paul, his grandchildren Amy Sarah, Elaine, Stuart, Alan and Ryan, their respective spouses, his great-grandchildren, his sister Polly widow of Frans, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, April 5, at 8.30am at Mosta parish church, followed by burial at the Mosta cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

MIFSUD. Treasured and loving memories of JOE, a beloved husband, papà and nannu, on the first anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Mercy and his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. Loving and cherished memories of dear BERNARD, a beloved and loving husband, father and grandfather, today being the 22nd anniversary of his death. Still so sadly missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pat, Chris and Emma, Lexi and Rob, Keith and Steph, Seb, Jack, Sam, Benji and baby Alex. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. Loving and treasured memories of our beloved BERNARD on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed but always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine, Claire, Nikki, Charlotte, Andrew, Tacha, Sarah and Michael.

