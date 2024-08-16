In Memoriam

CAMENZULI. In loving memory of our beloved BERNARD on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Joyce, his children Sarah Jayne and Sean and their spouses. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR DESAIN – ANTHONY, The Marquis Cassar Desain. Remembered with love on the 24th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vivien, Mark, Rachel, Jason, Nadyne, Angela and Max. Rest in peace.

GALEA – VICKY. In loving memory of a wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed. Grace, Joanna, Teresa, Elizabeth, Edward, Peter, Christopher and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – LENA, née Sanfilippo. Lovingly remembered on the 43rd anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MARIA. In loving memory of a loving mother on the 10th anniversary of her death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Sistina Art Shop

New framing service. Fully air-conditioned. Best quality art materials. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.