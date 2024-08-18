Obituaries

ELLUL. On August 16, at The Imperial Residential Home, MARGARET, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Vincent, her children Pierre and his wife Christiane, her daughter Maria Elena and her husband Octar, and her son Nicholas and his wife Daniela, together with her precious grandchildren Jacob, Thomas, Hannah, Layla and Aurora, her sister-in-law Doris Abela, all her nephews and nieces and all in-laws, as well as so many relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 19, at 8.45 am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GINGELL LITTLEJOHN. On August 17, TORIO, of Sliema, passed into eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 79. Mourning him deeply are his beloved wife Ann, née Amato-Gauci, his children Christopher and his wife Philippa, Stevie and his wife Jennie, Matthew and his wife Sarah, his grandchildren Charlie and Michael, Roger and Ruby, Hannah and Sebastian, his siblings Vanni and his wife Vivienne, Anna and her husband Ray Manduca, Edward and his wife Alida, Isabel, Ray and his partner Pat, and JoJo and his wife Rosanne. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, at 8.45am, at the parish church of St Gregory the Great, Sliema, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance through the upper gate).

Joseph Scicluna

SCICLUNA. On August 14, JOSEPH, widower of MIRIAM, née Scicluna, aged 92; son of the late Carmelo (Memé) Scicluna, OBE, and the late Elvira Scicluna, née Testaferrata Moroni Viani; former co-proprietor and co-manager with his late brother, Anthony Scicluna, of the Empire Stadium, Gżira (1952-1962), passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia, Balzan, surrounded by family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Christine, Mark, Catherine, Geraldine and her husband David Rizzo, and Bernadine; his grandchildren Dwayne and his wife Kristine Mærkedahl Jensen, Denise and her partner, Jamison Kiner, Gabriel, Martina and her fiancé Gianni Selvaggi, and Isabelle; and his beautiful great-granddaughter Luna Mærkedahl Mamo; his many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. For those who wish to attend, the funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, tomorrow, Monday, August 19, at 8.30am, followed by a private family burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We would like to thank all the family and friends for their support during these difficult times. We are most grateful to the wonderful staff and the resident GP at Casa Antonia, and the very caring doctors, nurses and staff at MIU9, MAU1 and M9 at Mater Dei Hospital. We also express our wholehearted thanks to the very dedicated medical staff of Hospice Malta.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – Major JOE (Bunny) BONNICI. In ever loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather especially today, the 12th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG MALLIA – PAUL and GIUSA. In loving memory of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CALLEJA – CHARLES. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who passed to a better life on 14.8.2014. Forever loved and missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

DESPOTT – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of my darling mama’, today the 26th year of her demise. Not a single day, or a moment in time that passes, that I don’t think of you, miss you and love you, so much, each passing day, with that beautiful smile of yours that comforts me, when I look at you. My dear darling mama’, I miss you so. Love you till eternity. Your loving daughter Tania and Analise.

MACIEJOWSKI. In loving memory of a dear son and brother, IVOR, and his beautiful partner CHRISTIAN, on the fourth anniversary of their tragic death. Endlessly loved, cherished and deeply missed by all their family and all who knew them. Two beautiful souls who were taken from us too early.

PACE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear father on the anniversary of his passing away. Audrey and Mildred.

SAID – POLLY. In loving memory, on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

SCERRI. In sweet remembrance of our dear parents ROSARIO and MARY on the anniversary of their meeting the Lord. Their children and families. May they rest in peace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

In loving memory of JOSEPH BUSUTTIL a most loving husband, father and grandfather August 21 the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and remembered with love by his wife Carmen, his sons, Robert and his wife Marilyn, Christian and his wife Amy Sarah, his grandson Julian, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam RONNIE ATTARD 23.8.2007In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but remembered with love by his wife Carmen, his sons Ronald and his wife Daniela, Robert and his wife Romina, and his grandchildren Roberta, Renée, Nicholas, Timothy, Jack and Sebastian.A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Friday, August 23 at 6.30pm at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia. Time passes, love remains Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of PETER PAUL BUGEJA being the eighth anniversary of his demise Sadly missed by his wife Nagaat, his children Stephanie, Isaac, Sarah and Samuel, his mother Josephine, his brother Tano, his wife Miriam and their children Bernard and Nathalie, his parents-in-law Joe and Margaret Desira, relatives and friends A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, August 21 at 6pm at St Catherine’s Home chapel, Attard Lord, grant him eternal rest

16.7.1948-21.8.2020 Remembering our dearest GODFREY ELLUL Four years since he left us so suddenly. If tears could build a stairway, And memories a lane, I’d walk right up to Heaven And bring you home again. Miss you so very much. His family.

In memory of MARIO GRECH four years since his demise Life goes on with the pain and sorrow of a tragic loss which only those who experienced it can understand. His family. The 6.30pm Mass celebrated on Friday, August 23 at St Joseph parish church, Msida, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest

