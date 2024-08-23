Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On Tuesday, August 20, PETER, passed away peacefully at the age of 64, joining his late father Godfrey and late brother Mark. He is survived by his inconsolable wife, Maria Josè, his mother, Maria Concetta (Molly), his brothers Adrian and his partner Elmira and Paul. He also leaves behind his nephews and nieces Daniel, Jan Beka, Charlotte and her partner David, and their children Alexandre and Eva Rose. Additionally, he is mourned by his mother-in-law, Rose Cutajar, as well as in-laws Marisa and John Farrugia, John Cutajar, Marcel and Moira Cutajar, and nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held tomorrow, Saturday, August 24, at 8am, at St Joseph’s parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special gratitude is extended to his close friends and the compassionate staff at Hospice Malta, Balzan and Mater Dei Hospital.

BORG. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARTIN, of Valletta, residing in Swatar, aged 70, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his children Niki and his wife Michela, Daniela and her husband Mark, his partner Anne, his grandchildren Cara and Seb, his ex-wife Adriana, his brother Alex and his wife Roberta, his aunts, among whom dearest aunt Marie, widow of Albert, whom he loved so much, his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 24, at 8.45am for Balluta parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, née Mifsud, one day before her 71st birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, reuniting with her parents Anthony and Catherine and her siblings Tony and Irene. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sister Marianne Buttigieg Scicluna and her husband Anthony, Lucia, widow of Tony, all her nephews and nieces, as well as so many relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, August 24, at 8.30am, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, née Persiano, wife of Alfred, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband, her sons Steve, Kevin and his wife Debi, other relatives and friends in Malta and the UK. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Saturday, August 24, at 9.15am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to medics in the UK and the heroic staff at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. Forever in our hearts.

ZAMMIT GAUCI. On August 21, at his residence, MICHAEL, of Sliema, aged 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his sister Miriam, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 24, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH LOUIS. Cherished, unfading memories of our beloved father on the 37th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

HARRIS – JOSETTE. Fond memories of a loving mother, today the 21st anniversary of her passing away to a better life. We miss you greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched. Sandy, Fiona and Tatti. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PERICI – JOSEPH (Perit). Unfading memories of a treasured father on the 47th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts with fondest love. Victoria, Andrew, Mark and great-grandson, Atticus.

Loving and treasured memories of EDGAR AQUILINA a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Helen, daughters Mona, Tanya, Stephanie and her husband Gaetano, his beloved grandchildren Mark and Anabelle, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Beautiful memories silently kept, Of one that we loved and will never forget. May he rest in peace

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SANT on the eighth anniversary of her death on 23 August 2016. Deeply missed and remembered by Alfred, Michael, Lino and Zdena, Marlene, Denis and Marisa, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

