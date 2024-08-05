Obituary

CROCKFORD. On August 3, ANGELA, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Angela will be forever loved and cherished by her husband Norbert, her sons Trevor and his wife Sarah, Jonathan and his wife Christine, Nicholas and his wife Gesa, her precious grandchildren Julia, Ben, Noah, Sam, Ella, Andy and Philippa, Antoinette widow of her brother Richard, nephews and niece, her husband’s family, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, at 9am. Mass to celebrate Angela’s life will be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema at 9.30am followed by a private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FLERI – OVIDIO. In loving memory, on the 45th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

KELLY – THERESA. Today the 45th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her daughters Patricia and Aida, and her beloved grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel. A prayer is solicited.

MALLIA – MARY ANNE. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 14th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her children, Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

MICALLEF – HENRY and DORIS, 4.8.2009/6.8.2010. Forever loved and always missed. Your children and grandchildren.

PATINIOTT – Treasured memories of our dearest father Dr RAPHAEL. We honour his memory by living the values he has instilled in us. Forever in our hearts. Claire, Robert and Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and Robert, Anne and Charles, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.