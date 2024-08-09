Titanium Wedding (72nd anniversary)

Mr Joseph R. Papagiorcopulo and Miss Lina May Bezzina

The marriage took place on August 9, 1952, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. The late Fr Ivo Tonna, OFM, officiated. May God bless you with lots of love and happiness together. Congratulations. Love from John and Maryanne, George, Mark and Natalie and from your grandchildren Nadya and Simon, Carla and Matthew, Ian and Daniela, Simon and Mila, Jeremy and Shannon, and Sarah and Matthew, and great-grandchildren Timothy, Emma, Ella and Sophie.

Obituaries

SCHEMBRI. On August 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr GEORGE SCHEMBRI, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Mary Schembri, Helen, wife of George Debattista, his brother Pio and his wife Margaret, Pauline, widow of his brother Joseph, Mary, widow of his brother Charles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 10, for St Mary’s parish church, Birkirkara (il-knisja l-qadima), where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to his carers and all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On August 6, at St James Hospital, Sliema, The Noble GLADYS ZAMMIT TABONA, née Barbaro of St George, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Tony, her children, Caroline and her husband David Bartoli, David and his wife Mikela, Ann and her husband Alberto Miceli Farrugia, her precious grandchildren Lara, Michael and Stephanie, Rachel and her husband Zac Borg, Thomas and Denise, Christina and Rinaldo, Ella and Andrei, Sarah, her great-grandchildren Edoardo, Sebastian, Charlotte and Marcus, her sister Cecilia Bellier, her nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and the staff of The Imperial, Sliema. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Friday, August 9, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our dear parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 17th anniversary of our father’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

Guido de Marco (August 12, 2010). In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Monday, August 12 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

