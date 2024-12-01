Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On November 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE N., of Attard, residing in Mosta, aged 85, ex-High Commissioner and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Australia, went to meet the Risen Lord and his beloved granddaughter Tara Malou, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear wife, Vera; his beloved daughters, Lucianne and her partner Henrik, Elaine and her husband Edmund; his grandchildren Gabriel, Timothy, Samuel, Malcolm, and Carl, their respective wives and partners, his great-grandchildren and his sisters Yvonne and Isabelle. A mass to celebrate his life will be held at Attard parish church on Wednesday, December 4, at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI. On November 22, in Rome, MARINO, former Ambassador of Italy to Malta, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Michèle, his children Renato, Fabrizio, Diane and Fabia, his grandchildren, other relatives and friends in Italy, Malta and France. The funeral took place in Rome at the Basilica di San Martino ai Monti. We have loved him during his life, let us not forget him in our prayers after his death (St Ambrose).

Paolo Grech

GRECH. On November 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAOLO, aged 91, widower of Denise, former purchasing department employee at the Malta dockyard, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Never forgotten by his children Tony and his wife Carol, Sergio and his wife Gillian, Dorianne and her husband Raymond, grandchildren Matthew, Scott, Daniel, Andrew, Jamie, Jeffrey, Luke, Mireille and Emma, their spouses, his great-grandchildren and all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 3 at 2.30pm for Lija parish church where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LATEO. On November 28, ALBERT JOSEPH, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 comforted by the rites of Holy church. He will always be remembered by his beloved wife Doris, his children Albert and Claire, his grandchildren Sarah, and Jacques, Michelle, Nicole and her husband Abdo, together with their mother Nadya. A mass to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, at 9am at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at The Imperial Home for their care and dedication towards him.

SCHRANZ. On November 27, WENDY, passed away peacefully at the age of 80, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her children Karl, Gregory and Josephine and her grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters-in-law and their families, her brother Nicholas and his wife Carolyn. A mass to celebrate her life will be held tomorrow, Monday, December 2 at 9.30am at Tal-Karmnu Church, Balluta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza. In her memory, Wendy requested that guests do not wear black for the funeral.

ZAMMIT. On November 29, Christine, née Sullivan, widow of Joe, passed into eternal life at the age of 77. Surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, she passed away after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. She will forever be loved and cherished by her beloved children Nikki and his wife Charlotte, Andrew and his wife Tacha, Sarah and her husband Michael Bianchi, her grandchildren Timmy, Simon, Adam, Mimi, Anna, Francesca and Ed, her sister Claire Cuschieri, her sister-in-law Pat Sullivan and her family, her in-laws, their spouses and children, other relatives and friends. The funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, December 2, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema and Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – PAUL and CENSINA, 22.1.1939-27.11.2023/31.1.1944-2.12.2023. On the first anniversary of their passing, we remember our wonderful parents and grandparents with love and gratitude. They shaped our lives with their kindness, faith, and care. Their memory is a gift we will always hold dear. Though we miss them deeply, their love remains with us forever. God holds them in His care; we hold them in our hearts. With love, Mariella, Lorraine, Therese, Aimee, and families.

GATT – ANNA. In loving memory on the seventh anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Peter, Mark and Alexia.

GRECH – VINCENT. In ever loving memory of our dear father and grandfather, today the anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his children Rosemary and Tony, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – PHILIP A. In loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by his wife Georgina, his children Doreen and Joseph and grandchildren Petra and Erica.

Your memory is as dear today

As in the hour you passed away.

We mourn you but not in vain

For up in heaven we shall meet again.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – JEANNE. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest mother on the 22nd anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Dr GUIDO SALIBA, LL.D. Founder President of THE ASSOCIATION OF LYCEUM PAST STUDENTS on the 20th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by ALPS members and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dearest VINCENT REFALO (24.7.1927 – 5.12.2016). Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosemarie, his children Mariliana and Sammy Rapa, Michael and Nadette, Joseph and Rita, Anna, Fr Franz, Ivan and Michelle, Paul and Christine, Moira and Paul Galea, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

In loving memory of CARMEN MICALLEF from Valletta (ex-teacher at De La Salle College). Dear Mum, today marks the 21st year from your sad passing. Never forgotten and sorely missed by your children Ivan Paul and his wife Fleur Ann, Robert and his wife Beverley, her beloved grandchildren Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt, relatives and friends. Your kindness, generosity and life teachings echo strongly in our hearts and in all we strive for, attempt or achieve in our days. Lord, grant her eternal rest and peace.

ARTHUR VASSALLO GALDIES. In sweet memory of a very special, beloved and dedicated father and grandfather who was called to eternal rest on the 11th anniversary of his demise, together with our beloved and ever devoted mother and grandmother - LINA who passed away 39 years ago. Lovingly remembered by their children, Patricia, Neville, May, David, Charles and Denise, Albert and their grandchildren. Always in our heart, our thoughts and our life.

