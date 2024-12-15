Obituary

SCERRI. On December 12, PAUL, aged 79, from Marsa, residing in Żabbar, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Frances, his daughter Nathalie and her husband Noel, his grandchildren Stephanie, Nicholas and his fiancée Michela, his siblings, in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 16, at 7.45am for Żabbar parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memoriam

ATTARD. In treasured memory of my beloved aunt, MARIA (ex-headteacher) of Balzan, who passed away 59 years ago today. Forever loved. Nancy and Anthony Coleiro.

CONTI. In loving memory of EDWIN, a dear husband and father, forever remembered, forever missed. Mary, children and grandchildren.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of Dr JOE De MARTINO, MD, DIH, DMSA, DPH, today the 59th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine and his children Kenneth and Sandra.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of ROBERT. It has been 12 years since you left us, but you remain forever in our hearts. Maryse and Michael.

MAGRI DEMAJO. In memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO on the 12th anniversary of his demise. His wife Herminia Amy, his sons Hector, Daniel and Susan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO, of Sliema. Precious and unfading memories of a devoted husband and father on the 40th anniversary of his departure. Gone from our lives but never absent and much missed by his wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline, Joseph and grandchildren Karl and Ilaria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SMYTH – JOSEPHINE, née Attard. On the eighth anniversary of her demise. Partings come and hearts are broken, Loved ones go with words unspoken, deep in my heart there are memories kept, of my dear wife Josephine, who I will never forget. Love, your husband Jim.

WETZ – ADOLF and INEZ. In loving memory of our dear parents on their 30th and 25th anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Stephanie, Karin, Anthony and Anna.

In ever loving memory of FRANCIS FARRUGIA (former BOV employee). Today, on the first anniversary of your passing, we honour your life that touched the hearts of many. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten. In the midst of our grief, we find comfort in knowing that you are at peace. Your memory will forever be a blessing and etched in our hearts. Deeply missed by your beloved wife Gina, your children Lucienne and her husband Joseph, Caroline and her husband Clayton, your granddaughter Catrina, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 9.30am at Our Lady of Lourdes church, Paola. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

OLIVIERI. In loving memory of our dearest LOUIS, on the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal LIFE, 21.12.2022. So deeply missed. Forever loved and treasured by his wife Elizabeth, his beloved mother Marie Louise, his sisters Josette and Brigid, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, December 21, at 6.30pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, and at 6.30pm at St Mary of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. A prayer is solicited. Psalm 23 – The Lord is my Shepherd. The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not want; He makes me lie down in green pastures. He Leads me beside still waters; He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your Staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies: You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.

Memoriam Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO on the anniversary of his passing will be celebrated at the Ursuline Sisters chapel Karm Galea Street, Sliema tomorrow, Monday, December 16, 2024 at 6.30pm. You are missed so much and will remain forever in our hearts. Mummy and Daddy. The attendance of family and friends are welcome. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

