In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our beloved father ANTHONY, ex-staff Sgt AFM and RMA, on the 20th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by Mario and Grace, David and Joseph, Peter, Rose and Joe, Lilian, Marygrace, and his sister Lily and Joe in the UK. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest father GEORGE, today being the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Joanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren.

LEONE-GANADO. In loving memory of JOSETTE on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by her husband Philip and Shirley, her children Alexia and Julian, Philip A, Chiara and Kristina, her grandchildren Lucia, Alex and Pippa and her mother Violet Depares. Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER – DOLLY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest mummy and grandmother, especially today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Gone but never forgotten. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Guilia, Luke and Michela.

SANT FOURNIER. Remembering with love our wonderful sister DOLLY, every day and especially today, the 17th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa and their families.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. So deeply loved, so sadly missed. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away.

They walk beside us every day.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Fondest memories of our dearest grandmother, especially today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Gone but never forgotten. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Guilia, Luke and Michela.

ANTHONY H. CAMILLERI. On the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Rosemarie, his sons Denis and his wife Frances, Kevin and his wife Marthese, Richard and his wife Corinne, his daughter Maryann and her husband Simon Delicata, his eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

In ever loving memory of ANNE ZAMMIT DIMECH today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Very dearly remembered by her sons John and Francis, her in-laws Anthony Zarb-Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia Sara, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at St Julians parish church today at 6.30pm and on Sunday, December 22 at 12.15pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.