In Memoriam

NAUDI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MARY, today the 38th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her son Anton and his wife Marlene, in-laws, grand­children and great-grand­children. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The 6.30pm Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. May she rest in peace.

TABONE – COLIN. Remembering a much loved and still so sadly missed husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his death. The wonderful memories you left behind are what keeps us going. Helen, David, Nicky, Joanna and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, December 21, at 6.30pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

GEORGE FARRUGIA - A beloved husband and father, on the 16th anniversary of his death. Treasured memories. His wife Lorraine, his sons Kevin and Jonathan and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our beloved CECILIA DEGAETANO on the first anniversary of her death on December 20, 2023. Deeply missed by her husband Vincent, her children James and Mariella, Michael and Sarah and Corinne and David, her grandchildren Amy, Nigel, Nicholas, Matthew, Daniel and Emma, her other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 5.30pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

