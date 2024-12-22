Obituary

SAMMUT. On December 21, CRISTINA of Balzan, aged 91, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sister Agnes and her husband Arsenio Brincat, nephews and nieces John and Erik, Silvio and Edwina, John, Anna and Steve, and Ray and Marie, grand-nephew and grand-nieces, Sr Maria Brincat FMM, other relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Balzan parish church on Tuesday, December 24, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – TONY. On the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, his children Annaliza and Petra and in-laws. Also by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 6pm mass at St John of the Cross, Ta’ Xbiex will be for his repose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO TONNA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear papa, being his 34th anniversary. Remembered by his daughters Victoria Ann and Ann Marie, their families, his sister Mae, brothers Tony and Frank and their respective families, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DALLI – JOSETTE. Always in our thoughts and prayers, your niece Maria and her family.

FARRUGIA – JOE FARRUGIA, CPAA, FCIS. Treasured memories of a beloved husband on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his loving wife Miriam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

OLIVIERI. In loving memory of our dearest LOUIS on the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So deeply missed. Forever loved and treasured by his wife Elizabeth, his beloved mother Marie Louise, his sisters Josette and Brigid, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Joe) on the 14th anniversary of his death. So much loved and missed. Rest in peace, Gaby, Gabriella and Christian, Monique, Nicholas, Ġulja, Carla, Pascal, Pippa.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – WALTER, December 18, 1980, and JOE, December 23, 2010, on the anniversary of their demise. Please remember them in your prayers. Their family.

PULLICINO. In our loving thoughts and fond memories as we remember our dear CHRIS on the sixth anniversary of his passing away.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

In our hearts forever, his wife Louise and sons, Luigi and Miguel.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of our dear CHRIS on the anniversary of his passing away. Gone but not forgotten. Fondly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In ever-loving memory of our dearest CHRISTOPHER. So sorely missed Helen and Geoffrey, Joyce, John and Jennifer, Lydia, Doris and all his cousins.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. Unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather who passed away 26 years ago on 21.12.1998. Fondly and lovingly remembered by his wife Pauline and family.

SKALETZ – In dear remembrance of a loving and beloved sister, ROSEMARY, née Schranz, who passed away peacefully on December 22, 2023, leaving us behind as she went to meet the risen Lord. A little prayer is kindly solicited. A mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, December 26, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

SPAMPINATO – CATHERINE. Cherished and unfading memories of a mother and grandmother on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Christa, Robert, Max and Julia. O Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

TONNA – SATURNINA. On the third anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Sorely missed and fondly remembered. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families. Rest in peace.

TORTELL – EDWARD (Wings). Fondest and loving memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 34th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 20th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life, December 26. Deeply missed by his wife Margaret, his daughters Victoria and Mario Blackman, Roberta and Mark Catania, Stefanya, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In Memoriam JOYCE ABELA, 24.12.2020 Dear mummy, I love and miss you so much and I cannot wait for us to have tea and toast together again. Kay

In loving memory of Notary SAMMY ABELA on the 47th anniversary from his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Carmen, his children and their spouses, grandchildren and numerous relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MAURICE BORG on the first anniversary of his demise, December 22, 2023. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Amata, his two daughters Joyce and Carol, and their partners, his grandchildren Jake and Claire; his brother Joe, his sister Lina, family and friends May the Lord grant him eternal rest

Thank you from the family of CARMEN CAVALLARO We, the family of Carmen Cavallaro, wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined us in honouring her memory during her funeral. Your presence, kind words, and support during this difficult time brought great comfort to us. To those who attended, sent flowers, shared memories, or reached out with messages of sympathy, your love and thoughtfulness have been deeply appreciated. With love and gratitude, The Cavallaro family

In loving memory of TONY DEBATTISTA 4.5.1948 - 24.12.2023 Being the first anniversary of his demise. Loved and missed in equal measure by his wife Carmen and all the family. Your presence we greatly miss Your memory we treasure, You remain forever in our hearts Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, December 22 at 10.30am at the chapel of Tal-Erwieħ in Tarxien. Dear Lord grant him eternal rest

ANTONIA ZAMMIT 11.12.1934-22.12.2017 Loving and cherished memories of a special mother on the seventh anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

