JOHN GRECH, on your 88th birthday, a loving father and an adorable grandfather. We all cherish the lessons that you thought us throughout your life. From your wife Frida, your sons Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons sons Kyle and Kayne and your son Stephen, his wife Maria and granddaughters, Andrea, Rachelle, Gillian and their fiancés.

FORMOSA. On December 26, Fr PAUL, OSA, Augustinian friar and priest at St Mark’s Priory in Rabat, aged 77, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his sister Carmen and her husband Joe Spiteri, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, Fr Paul Formosa will lie in repose at St Mark’s Priory from 8am. A funeral cortege will then leave the priory at 9.30am for St Mark’s church in Rabat where mass praesente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Secretariat for the Augustinian Missions, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MOUSÙ. On December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINO, aged 83, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Rosabelle née Micallef, his daughters Fleur, wife of Gavin Gulia, and Joanna, wife of Jean Carlo Fino, his much-loved grandchildren Martina, Gianni, Andre, Kristina and Luigi, his siblings and his numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, at 10.15am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 11am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.Special thanks to the nurses who assisted him at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO NAUDI. In loving memory of IRIS who on December 23, at the age of 100, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her passing her children Rosetta, Annabella, Antonello, in-laws, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be held today, Friday, December 27, at 8am at the Msida parish church. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

A mass for the repose of the soul of CHRISTINE ZAMMIT being the trigesima die, will be celebrated on Sunday, December 29 during all six masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. The family will be attending the mass held at 10.15am. The presence of other family and friends will be greatly appreciated.

AMODEO – YVONNE, née Ellul Sullivan. Mummy, we were so blessed to have you rule the roost. You made life’s obstacles an adventure. You were always ready to take on the next challenge with aplomb. Nothing daunted you. Your intrepid nature shone brightly always. It still shines on us today bringing lightness and hope even though we are living in difficult and heartbreaking times. Thank you for your love, generosity of spirt and compassion for us and for all humanity. We honour your memory today and always. Muffy, Patti and Francesca.

CAMILLERI FLORES. In loving memory of MOLLIE on the 25th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

DEBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear father MAURICE on the 18th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES – CECIL A. In loving memory of CECIL, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. He is deeply missed by his wife Edwige, daughters Stephanie, Elaine and Ralph and his dearest grandson Kurt. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing on to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Madeleine.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. In loving memory of our beloved nanna Cookie on the 14th anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and never forgotten by her grandchildren Nicola and Michael.

In loving memory of Sir MARTIN LAING CBE DL FRICS on the first anniversary of his passing 18.1.42 – 27.12.23

