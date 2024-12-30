Obituaries

BONDIN. On December 29, JOSEPH, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Josephine, his children Rita and her partner, Edward and his wife Maria, his dearest grandchildren Matthew, Christina and Jeremy and their respective spouses, his great-grandchildren Gian, Nate and Elle, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, December 30, at 9am at Santa Luċija parish church, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On December 28, VICTOR, aged 81, from Gżira residing in San Ġwann, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Antoinette, his children Kevin and his wife Alexandra, Alexander, Claire and her husband Daniel Mercieca, his grandchildren Andrew and Elisabeth, Matthew and Sarah, his siblings, his wife’s sisters, their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31, for the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira, where mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CINI. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, STELLA, widow of Joseph, residing in Balzan, passed away peacefully aged 93. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark, Noel and his wife Doreen, Michael and his wife Carmen, her grandchildren Andrea-Marie and Nicolai and his wife Kaya, her sister Polly, her brothers Vince and his wife Stella, Joe and his wife Mary, her in-laws Rose widow of George, Annie widow of Lawrence, Carmen and her husband Victor, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, December 31, at 8am for Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where holy mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On December 28, EPIFANIO, a MUSEUM member from Mqabba, aged 92, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Through him the Lord touched the lives of many, including several nephews and nieces, MUSEUM members, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31, at 8am at Mqabba parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Mqabba cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GUILLAUMIER. On December 27, EMMA, neé Micallef, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. Her loss will be keenly felt by her beloved husband Joseph Guillaumier, her children, Christina and her husband Ron, Stephanie and her husband Fraser, her sister Michelina, her much cherished grandchildren André, Sophia and Philippa, her nieces and nephew. Requiem mass will be held at St Dominic’s Priory, Rabat, today, Monday, December 30, at 2pm. Always in our hearts.

In Memoriam

CALLUS – MARIA STELLA, née Testaferrata Abela. Remem­bering with love and gratitude our dearest mother and grandmother, especially today being the 33rd anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she rest in peace. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families.

GENOVESE. Cherished and unfading memories of MIMA, a loving and exemplary mother, especially today the second anniversary of her demise. “The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom 6:23). Cynthia and Claire

MANGION – MARY, née Nicholas. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SLADDEN – HENRY. Cherished and fondest memories, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Sladden family.

HERBERT MESSINA FERRANTE Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise on New Year’s Eve. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Elizabeth, his son Edward H, wife Daniela and his grandchildren Marcus H and Elisa. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to remember him in their daily prayers.

In loving memory of NANETTE SAMUEL December 30, 2012A silent tear Just close your eyes and you will see All the memories that you have of me Just sit and relax and you will find I’m really still there inside your mind. Don’t cry for me now I’m gone For I am in the land of song, There is no pain, there is no fear So dry away that silent tear. Don’t think of me in the dark and cold, For here I am, no longer old,I’m in that place that is filled with Love. Known to you all, as “Up above”.... Sorely missed, her family

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.