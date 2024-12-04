Obituary

SCICLUNA. On December 2, HARRIET née O’Neill, widow of Charles, passed into eternal life at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Forever loved by her sister Martha, families of her late brothers and sister, Bice, Joe and Albert, siblings of her late husband and their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, December 4 at 2pm at the MSSP Oratory − Virgin Mary Help of Christians, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BROWNRIGG – OLGA and MONICA. Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever. Forever loved and missed. Remembering our dearest mother and sister who passed away on December 6, 2018, and December 4, 2019, respectively. Helen and Madlyn.

CAMILLERI – ENA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered by Nadya, Joe and Ray and their respective families.

CESAREO. In loving and cherished memory of TONY on the second anniversary of his passing. Always alive in our hearts and deeply missed by his wife Doris, his children and their spouses Gordon and Yuko, Noreen and Tom, Sonya and Jeremy, his grandson Nicholas, in-laws, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved mother ROSE on the fifth anniversary of her demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children Paul, George, Marie and their families. O loving Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

GANADO – CONNIE. Remembering with love and affection a dearest sister and aunt on the 19th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her sister Grace, nephews and nieces.

GRIMA – KRISTINE. Beautiful and unfading memories of a wonderful sister and aunt who left us so suddenly seven years ago today. The memories of those we love will never fade away. Mona, Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and all her nieces and nephews.

On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO CARUANA went to meet the Risen Lord comfortedby the rites of Holy Church.Always loved and never forgotten by his beloved wife Ana,his two daughters Daniela and her partner John Ross, Roberta and her husband Peppe, his grandson Luca and his girlfriend Jovana, his sister Antoinette and her husband Ray, his mother-in-law Guza, brother-in-law Joseph and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, December 4 at 2pmfor Lija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pmfollowed by interment at Lija cemetery.

In Memoriam, Kristine Grima Sweet and unforgettable memories of a dearest wife and mother on the seventh anniversary of her very sudden parting. Remembered with so much love by her husband Norman, her daughter Francesca and her husband Andrej. Lord grant her eternal rest.

PETER MUSCAT-SCERRI (Rino) 24.3.1935-4.12.2017 In loving memory of my dearest husband on his anniversary. Though you are no longer here with me, your memory is a source of strength. Rest in peace, dearest - Doreen

