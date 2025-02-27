Obituaries

DE SALIS. On February 18, MONICA JUANITA, née Bower, aged 80, passed away very peacefully at her home in Dorset, UK. She was the granddaughter of Lord Strickland and had a huge heart and love for Malta, friends and family. Wife to Bernard, mother of Piers and Hugo and grandmother to Max, Sam, Amelie and Sukie. Private cremation with close family only. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the afternoon of April 11, 2025.

GRECH. On February 26, JOSEPH, aged 70, from Ħamrun and residing in Rabat, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Lucy, his daughter Angelique, his siblings Jane and her husband Raymond, Carmen, widow of Joe, his in-laws Joyce and her husband Paul, Victor, widower of Doris, Maria, widow of Paul, nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 28, at 1.15pm for St Dominic church, Rabat where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On February 24, MICHAEL passed away peacefully into eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 88. Mourning him deeply are his wife, Carmen, his son Josef, his daughter Rebecca and her husband Iain Galea, his grandson Michael Andrew, his brother Dr Carmel Vella, his wife Gillian, their children Adrian, Mark and Rosanne, Francesco son of his late brother Philip and late wife Alice, nephews and nieces, in-laws, their families and friends. The funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday 28, at 3.30pm, at the parish church of St Nicholas, Siġġiewi. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to his caring carers Lhizel and Ginson and to Hospice Malta for their constant attention and care till the very last hours.

In Memoriam

BORG – PETER. In memory of a dear brother on the 14th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, always remembered by his sister Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his sister-in-law Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DARMANIN – CLEMENTINA, 27.2.2022. Everlasting memories of a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our beloved mother SARAH on the 14th year of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, Pat, Simon, Andrew, Martin, Mavis and families. May she rest in peace.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest mother MARY on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by her daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI – Dr JOSEPH SCERRI. In loving memory of my father, today the 32nd anniversary of his death. Margaret.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – MARIO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, remembered with love and affection by his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his sons Peter Paul and Paul Stephen and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

VELLA GALEA. In loving memory of Not. Dr JOSEPH VELLA GALEA, LL.D., a beloved husband and father who passed on to eternal life 28 years ago today. Lovingly remembered and thought of by his wife Imelda, daughter Maria and her husband Johann Fenech. “Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depths of love.” – George Eliot.

In ever loving memory of GEORGE ZAMMIT DIMECH today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Very dearly remembered by his sons John and Francis, his in-laws Anthony Zarb Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia Sara, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul, of Anne Zammit Dimech and of Mary Zarb Dimech will be said today at 6.30pm and on Saturday, March 1 at 7.45pm at St Julian's parish church.

