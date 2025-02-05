Obituary

BELLIER – The Noble CECILIA, née Barbaro of St George, widow of Pierre, passed away peacefully in Versailles on January 19. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughter Claire and her husband Pierre Cattelain-Bellier, her granddaughter Laureline and Gaetan-Nagim Degroot-Cattelain and her great-grandson Rohann. She will also be greatly missed by her many relatives and friends in France and Malta. A funeral service was held in Nanterre, France. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – OLIVER (ex-Bridgestone agent). In remembrance of a most cherished father, grandfather and great-grand­father, today being the second anniversary of his tragic death. Forever missed and loved by his daughters Carol Scicluna Calleja, Nicky Mahoney and their respective families. Dear Lord, keep Oliver in your loving embrace.

CALLEJA. In memory of Professor ANTHONY P. CALLEJA on the 30th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Very much missed by his wife Marlene, children Mario and Natalie and their families.

CARUANA – Dr CARMELO CARUANA, BA, LL.D, former PN minister. In loving memory of a very dear father, today being the 33rd anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love and always in our prayers. His daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of CLAIRE, née Demajo, on the anniversary of her demise. Her children Mariella and Philip and her brother Paul.

de GIORGIO – ROGER. On the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Marica, Nick and Tita, Pat and Michel, Roger and Josianne, Michael and Marianne, John and Monique, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Josephine and his grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth and Roger.

GUTTERIDGE – AMELIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of GERALD, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on his 16th anniversary. Deeply missed by his children Cecilia, David and Andrew, in-laws and all the family.

ROSSO. In ever loving memory of JOE, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. Not a day goes by without thinking of you… so loved and so missed.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, being the 34th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

