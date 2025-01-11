In Memoriam

DEBATTISTA – Anthony. Treasured memories of a much-loved father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.”

PACE – NORMAN. In loving memory of a dear brother, today the seventh anniversary of his parting to eternal life. Always remembered by his sisters Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, his nieces and nephews and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother Frank who went to meet the Risen Lord 25 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers, Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George, and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of our dearest and much loved father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed. A mass shall be said tomorrow at 11.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam In loving memory of our dear mother CLARA LILIANA ATTARD on the 14th anniver sary of her demise Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her seven children, their respective spouses and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen. “For God loved the world so much that He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

In ever loving memory of CHARLES QUINTANO on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Vanessa and her husband Dominic, his beloved grandchildren Daniel, Nicolette, Hannah and Andrew, his nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest Mass for the repose of his soul will be said this evening at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ, at 6.30.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.