In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CARMELO. On the 38th anniversary of his very sad passing away to meet his Lord. Fondly remembered by his son Paul, daughter Alda and all in-laws. May he rest in peace.

CALLUS. Remembering our dearest mother ĠEMMA on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered by Doreen, John and Roberta, and their families.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of EDGAR on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of my father EFFIE, especially today the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Pierre.

DEBONO – Joseph H. On the 10th anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed and never forgotten by his family, to whom he gave his all. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the 32nd anniversary of his death. Time goes by but still remembered by his family.

PETER KOENIG On the fifth anniversary of his demise. 13.01.2020 Greatly missed and eternally mourned by his beloved wife Marion, daughter Judith, her partner Geoff Parris and grandson Axel, step son Etienne Calleja and his wife Henriette, his sister Ingrid and her husband Dieter Liberty and his sister-in-law Karen Koenig, nephews and niece and numerous friends. Your vacant place no one can fill Miss you now and always will Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.