In Memoriam

BORG – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother on the 35th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son George, Antoinette and family.

CAMILLERI – MICHAEL. On the seventh anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts with unfading memories. His wife Simone and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUBER. Remembering with love and gratitude our father and grandfather, JOSIE, on the 32nd anniversary of his death. His family.

MONTANARO. In memory of our beloved mother FRANCES, 17.1.2020, and dad TONY, 10.3.2004, and our dear brother GERALD, 29.3.2000. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

PACE – CECIL. In everlasting memory of a dearest father, grandfather and brother on the eighth anniversary of his passing.

Not a day do we forget you

In our hearts you’re always near.

As we loved you so we miss you

As it dawns another year.

Kristine, Rachel, Ian, James and your family. Lord, keep him in Your care.

PACE – GERRIE, 17.1.1982. Unfading and precious memories of our beloved father, so loved so cherished. You meant the world to us, Da. Rest peacefully with the Lord and your much loved Mary. Joe and Mary Anne, Ingrid and Tony, Liz and Paul, and grandchildren.

In cherished and loving memory of GEORGE LA ROSA today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Marion, Joanna, Daniel and Christabel. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

