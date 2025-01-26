Obituaries

DIFESA – On January 24, ALFRED, aged 75, peacefully passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his beloved wife, Catherine; his daughter Alexia and her husband Kenan King; his son Paul and his wife Daniela Difesa; his daughter Cristina and her husband Leon Cassar; and his grandchildren, James, Amy Elizabeth, Mia, Max, Ben and Emily. He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, their spouses, as well as his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at 9am at St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta. It was Alfred’s wish to be cremated. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Hospice Malta. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the management and staff of Ward Madonna Ta’ Pinu 3 at St Vincent de Paul for their compassionate care.

RODENAS. On January 24, JOHN, aged 72, ex-PC230, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul Residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his son Marc and his wife Kathleen, his sisters Laura, Irene, Rita and Carmen, their respective spouses, his nephew and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence on Tuesday, January 28, at 7am for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT. HENRY J. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and deeply missed by his wife MaryRose, daughters Erika and Gillian and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – MARIA, widow of Mro. Giuseppe Camilleri, a beloved mother forever remembered with love and gratitude, and brother HERMAN, on their anniversary. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

CIAPPARA. In memory of our brother CARMEL who died tragically in the year 2000 at Ċirkewwa trying to save two of his colleagues. Always remembered by his sisters Doris and Rita and brother Frans. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

DIMECH – CARMEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas, grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL GALEA – CARMENA. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

FARRUGIA – ADRIAN. Remembering our dear brother five years from his demise. Please remember him in your prayers. The family.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the fifth anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and immensely missed by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCICLUNA – INEZ. Remembered with much love by all her family.

FRANK BOWMAN on the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Miriam, Ann Marie and Carol together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

PAUL TABONE on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ina, Mark Anthony, Lorraine and Charmaine together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

Greatly missed are our parents JOSEPH and MARY MICALLEF who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 26, 2018 and January 29, 2010, respectively. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude by their children Carmen, Philip, Sue and MaryAnne, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of their soul will be celebrated at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sliema, today at 11am and on January 29 at 6.30pm “A beautiful memor y dearer than gold, Of parents whose worth can never be told”. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

