Obituaries

CASSAR. On January 25, PAUL, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Erika, George and their daughter Hannah and his son Andrew, Vanessa and their daughter Mia, his sister and brother-in-law Gertie and René Tonna-Barthet, his sister-in-law Connie, widow of his brother Alfred, his brother and sister-in-law Albert and Mariella, his nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29, at 2pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LIZ TAGLIAFERRO. We invite you to join us in honouring the life of Liz Tagliaferro, aged 70,who passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 24. She will always be loved by her sisters Anna Darmanin and Angela Battistino, her brothers-in-law Louis (widower of her sister Josette Balzia) and Victor, her nephews and nieces Ben, Chris and his wife Bryony, Rebecca and her husband Daniel, Victoria and her husband Andrea, Benjamin and Bridget andher great niece Julia, her aunts, uncles, cousins and her numerous close friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 30,at 10.30am for Mass at 11am at Il-Knisja ta’ Kristu Rxoxt (tal-Erwieħ chapel), Tarxien. We will gather to celebrate her remarkable life, cherish our memoriesand support one another during this difficult time. Please join us in remembering Liz and the joy she brought into our lives. The family requests that the dress code be colourful and celebratory. No flowers by request however donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – EMANUEL. Treasured memories on the 54th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His son Joe, Marilise, their children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

BACHE – IRENE. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend on the third year of her passing. Affectionately remembered by her husband John, her brother Nicholas, her son David and his wife Lara, and her grandson Edward. Requiescat in pace.

DINGLI – MOLLY. On the 14th anniversary from her passing, always remembered and greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GANADO. In loving memory of MURIEL, née Orr, on the 15th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by Albert, Berta, Rita and Austin and her grandchildren.

HUBER – LINA. In ever loving memory of a dear mamà and nanna on the second anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts. John, Marika and Aidan.

MIFSUD. In memory of JOE on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Love preserved in memories is love that lasts eternally. Greatly missed by his wife Marion, son Ivan and wife Fleur, daughter Katia and husband Michael, grandchildren, relatives and friends. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta.

SANSONE. Remembering our dearest mother PHYLLIS with love today and always. Forever in our hearts, Maria and Louis.

STAGNO NAVARRA – FRANK. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in the hearts of his wife Maria, children Natalie and Pierre and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – ROSALIND. On the fifth anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her husband John, her children Philip and Nadine, her brother Joe and sister Mary Rose Farrugia, family and friends. May she rest in peace.

TABONE – ROSALIND, née Farrugia. In ever loving memory of our darling sister on her fifth anniversary. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

VELLA HABER. Unfading memories of KELINU VELLA HABER, MQR, a dearest and much beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Frances, Joyce, Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – DAISY. Cherished memories and always in our prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.