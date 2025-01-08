Obituaries

ATTARD – CARMEN passed away to a better life on January 6 at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins in eternal rest her beloved husband Joseph and all her brothers and sisters and parents. A beloved mother and grandmother, she leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Carmel and his wife Bettina, her daughter Doris and grandchildren Adrian Paul and Christie, her daughter Janet, and relatives. Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, at 8.30am at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces, Żabbar, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. JOAN ISOBEL née Philips, died peacefully on January 4. Beloved mother of Richard and his wife Sue, Mark and his wife Janet, Jonathan and partner Yvete, Sarah and her husband Morgan. Much loved grandmother of Lexy, Michael, David, Nicholas, Daniel and Steven and great-grandmother to Georgie and Amber. A beautiful, selfless person, she will be much missed by us all and by her wonderful carer, Mary Rose. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 10, at 9am at St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex. Far from her South African home in her adopted home of Malta, may she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

TONNA – ĠUŻA. It’s been 47 long years since our last goodbye. Mum, we miss you more with each passing day. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of our beloved GERALD DEGAETANO on the seventh anniversary of his death on January 8, 2018. Deeply missed by his father, brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

