Obituaries

JACCARINI. On July 6, RITA, née Cassar, of Sliema, widow of Joe, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Louis, her sisters Maria and her husband Michael, and Monica and her husband John, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, July 10, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the staff and carers at The Imperial Residential Home, Sliema, for their dedicated care.

RIPARD. On July 6, at home, LILIANA, née Sansone, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She will always be loved and cherished by her loving husband Peter Paul, her children and their spouses Phyllis and Mark, Angelica and Patrick, Peter and Greta, her grandchildren Mark, Stephy and her husband Steve, Emma and her husband Rudy, Michael and his wife Stephanie, Julia and Louisa, as well as her great-grandchildren Mia, Sebastian, Zoe and Lucia. She will also be mourned by her sister Maria Mifsud and brother Louis Sansone, their spouses, her aunt Lilian Camilleri, other in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends, as well as her dedicated carer Maribel. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 10, at 8.45am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BLACKMAN – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the sixth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, his daughters Ilona, Jeanne Michèle, Nicole and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GLANVILLE – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Her daughter Carmen and husband Joe. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – SEBASTIAN. Treasured and loving memories of a dearly loved husband and father on the 41st anniversary of his passing to a better life. Never forgotten and always missed by his wife Marlene. A prayer is solicited.

MIFSUD – SEBASTIAN. In memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 41st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Vincent, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. Fondest memories of our dear father CARMEL on the second anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexandra, Mark and families.

