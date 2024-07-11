Obituaries

GALEA. On July 9, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, VICTOR, of Valletta, Ex-Chief Petty Officer R.N., aged 87, widower of Margaret, née Forace, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and cherished by his children Silvana and her husband Alexander Arena, Rosanne, widow of Brian Darmanin, his grandchild Jessica and her boyfriend Matthew Charles Zammit, his cousins, other nephews and nieces in Malta and Canada, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Friday, July 12 at 7.15am for the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by interment at the Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI BORDA – DORINA, née Vella, of Kalkara, widow of Victor, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Annette and Albert, Joseph and Antoinette, Alexis, Claire and Vince, her grandchildren Peter and Celine, Rachel and Aaron, Rebecca, Victor, Kristina, Adèle and Jake, as well as her great-grandchildren Logan and Elle, numerous relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Friday, July 12, at 7.45am for St Joseph’s parish church, Kalkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the doctors and staff of Pope John Paul II ward for their help and support.

In Memoriam

MANDUCA. In loving memory of MARY CLARE, née Caruana Galizia, on the 38th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts. Philip, Sarah, Victor and their families.

MUSCAT. In sweet and loving memory of LOUISE on the 18th anniversary of her passing into the care of the Gentle Shepherd. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her husband Andrew, her children Matthew and Kelly, her sister Isabel and her in-laws. Always in our hearts and prayers.

PARLATO TRIGONA. In precious unfading memory of my beloved daughter CRISTINA on her 11th anniversary when she was called to her eternal home in heaven at the age of 43 years. Dearest Cristina, the love in your heart, the warmth of your smile are with me every day. Masses said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for her repose. Lord, grant her eternal happiness.

PARLATO TRIGONA – CRISTINA. In loving memory on the 11th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sweet memories of you live forever in our hearts. Deeply missed by her sister Greta, husband Peter and their children Julia and Louisa.

SAMMUT ALESSI. In loving memory of PAUL on the 23rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his family.

VELLA URSO. In loving memory of our dear sister IRIS, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her sisters Myriam, Gloria her husband Neil, her brother Aldo and his wife Sandra, nieces and nephews. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear JOSEPHINE (Ġuża) TEDESCO on the 18th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Charles, Miriam, Joe and George. Lord, grant her eternal rest

