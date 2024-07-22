Obituaries

CAMILLERI-GAGLIONE. On July 19, ALFRED passed away peacefully. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, at 8.30am at Qawra parish church, followed by interment at Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malta Parkinsons Disease Association would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at The Imperial, Sliema, for their care and dedication.

SCICLUNA. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, k/a LINA (ex-Central Bank employee), aged 95, sister to the late Maria Lapira and the late Paul, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister-in-law Winifred, her nephews Mario and Rita, David and M’Rose, John and Jacqueline, her late niece Anna’s spouse Andrew Attard, her grandnephews and grandnieces Anthony and Elena, Nicola and Daniel, James and Dana, Sandra and Alessio, Adriana and Russell, Rachel and Jason, her great-nephews and great-nieces, other relatives and friends, and carers at the Imperial Home, Sliema. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23 at 8.15am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STEVENS. On July 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS JANE, aged 75. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband George and her children Darrin and Allison and Richard, her niece Amy, her brothers, sisters and in-laws, and all her relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – JOY, née Pisani. In loving memory of a beloved mother, so sadly missed on her ninth anniversary, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean-Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – JOY. Fond memories of a dear friend on the ninth anniversary of her passing. Our fond thoughts of you always bring a smile to our faces. Remembered by Mona, Vikki, Patty and Simone. Rest in peace.

FORMOSA – ANGELA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son Lawrence, grandsons Andre, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. The 7.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is offered for the repose of her soul.

SCHEMBRI BARBARO. In loving memory of my dear mother GEORGINA, today the 53rd anniversary of her death. Antoine.

