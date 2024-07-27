Golden Wedding

Dr HUGH PERALTA and Miss CHRISTINE AGIUS-VADALA’. Much love, gratitude and congratulations on this very special occasion from Filippa and Simon, Carl and Karen and your grandchildren Emilia, Paul, Helena, Alexander and Isabella.

Obituary

deDOMENICO. On July 24, EVELYN, widow of Victor, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia, Balzan. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Margaret, and her husband Roger, and Angela, and her husband Mark. Also mourning her loss are her grandchildren, Simon, Jeremy, Ian, Adam, Jonathan, Edward and Martina and their spouses, as well as her great-grandchildren, her sister Doris and her husband Joseph, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held privately. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Casa Antonia, in particular Mrs Antonia Attard, for her dedication.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In memory of MERCEDES, née Zarb, a dearly beloved mother and sister, on the 21st anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed. David Raphaël, Claire, Anna, Michael and their families.

FIORINI. In loving memory of MAURICE on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children Marika, Anthony and Sandra and their families. May he rest in peace.

GERA – Brigadier ARTHUR GERA, MBE, February 1930-July 2022. Always in our thoughts and prayers, we remember you with great affection and love. His wife Terry, children and spouses Madeleine and Henry, Michael and Lena, Joanna and Glen, his grandchildren Anya and Nadia.

MUSCAT INGLOTT – ADRIAN. In loving memory, on the third anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts and deeply missed by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – RAY. Fondest and loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on his eighth anniversary. Deeply missed by Mary Anne, Kurt, Miguel and Jacques. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

