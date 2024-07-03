In Memoriam

DE MARCO – MARY. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

JONES – CHRISTOPHER NEIL. Remembering with much love and fond memories our dearest nephew on the 26th anniversary of his passing away, close to his 18th birthday. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Rosanne, Myra and cousins.

MICALLEF ST JOHN – MATTHEW. Today on your 34th anniversary. Never forgotten and always in our prayers, your parents Charles and Carmen, your brother David, your sister Maria and their respective families. Your spirit lives on in the small acts of kindness you inspired.

SCHRANZ – FREDERICK. On the 47th anniversary of his death, remembered with love and gratitude by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA – ROSIE. Cherished and loving memories of a caring mother, today is the 14th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her children Sandro, Liliana and Renato, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Today’s 7pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

Remembering CONNIE MIFSUD, née ELLUL today being the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts. Her husband Emanuel, daughter Nadia and husband J.P., grandson Ozzy, her sisters, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.