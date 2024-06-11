OBITUARIES

DELIA. On June 9, 2024, MARYANNE (ANNIE), aged 96, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her most devoted sisters Yvonne Delia and Phyllis, widow of Paul Muscat, in-laws Marianne Delia and Emily Delia, her numerous and loving nieces and nephews and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 12, at 1.30pm for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where mass praesentae cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice and St Clare’s monastery would be greatly appreciated.

The family would like to thank St James Capua Hospital staff for their dedication and care, and the nurses and carers who looked after her so lovingly during these last years.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On June 10, JOSEPH, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Philomena, his loving children and spouses, Doreen and Ray, Audrey, Brigitte and Reno, Herbert and Annette, and Jeffrey, his treasured grandchildren Andrew and Samaria, Brian and Stephanie, Francesca, Nicholas, Alex and Matthew, and his great-grandson Zack.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, June 12 at 8.30am, at the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MIRIAM on the 16th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Professor WALLACE PHILIP GULIA, June 11, 2000. A caring gentleman, loved and sadly missed. Nancy, Myra and Terence, Gabrielle and Alex and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

HUBER. Remembering with love our sister and aunt MARGARET on the first anniversary of her death. Her family.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – MARK. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam Dr JOSEPH PULLICINO MD, DPM, FRCPsych Today, the 27th anniversary of the loss of a dear father. Your care and dedication continue to be with us. With pride and loving memories. Edgar, John and family

