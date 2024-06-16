In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG – DOROTHY, née Andrews. On the seventh anniversary of her demise, June 2017. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband William and all her relatives and friends.

FORMOSA – MARCELLE, née Distefano. In loving memory of my dear wife on the 26th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered and loved by her husband Lawrence, her children André, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – MARIAN, née Curmi. Loving and unfading memories of a dear sister on the 16th anniversary of her call to eternal rest. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

SANT – JOSEPH. On the second anniversary of his demise. Your warm and loving nature are so deeply missed. You were an exemplary grandfather, father, husband, brother, in-law and friend. Patient and forgiving, always there for others in the good and the bad times. We miss you so much but your sweet memories live on in our hearts forever. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Ruth, Nikolai and families. May he rest in peace.

TONNA BARTHET – ETHEL. Cherished memories of our dear mother, today the 14th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Janice and Cynthia and their families.

PAWLU CAMILLERI who passed away to eternal life on July 6, 2009. In loving memory, on father’s day. Missing you dad. This used to be a happy day, but now without you dad it’s just like any other day and easy to be sad...but I’m so glad that there exists a secret, special place, a place where I can go to hear your voice, and see your face... it’s somewhere where I know you’re safe and always smiling too and waiting there to cheer me every time I’m missing you...for in this place the sun still shines, you’re happy and pain-free and still the special Dad who meant the world to me...you’ve been there every single day since we have been apart, and where is this special place, dad? Why it’s right here in my heart! Your loving daughter Carmen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Personal

The Blake family would like to thank Fr Clive Seychell, all who attended such a lovely funeral service, kindly sent flowers, condolence cards, messages, donations, together with all who have, in any way, expressed sympathy on the sad loss of CECIL BLAKE, a much beloved husband, father and grandfather, who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 17, 2024. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

