OBITUARY

CAMILLERI. On June 15, PATRICIA passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brother Paul and Edwina Camilleri, her sister Anna and Gordon Mizzi, her sister-in-law Helen, wife of her late brother Alan, her nephews and nieces who she loved dearly and her devoted carer Marilyn and her family.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, June 22 at 9.30am for Attard parish church, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Adolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated.

May the Lord Grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA. In loving memory of IGNATIUS, today being the first anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. He shall be forever remembered with much love and affection, and so deeply missed by all the family he left behind.

His wife Luckie, his children Alex, Josanne and Celine-Marie and respective in-laws, his grandchildren, his siblings and in-laws and their respective families.

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 31st anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Tony Guillaumier, widower of his daughter Yvette, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws, and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANNA DEBARRO, née BONNICI June 17, 1998 Dear Ma, after all these years, we can still remember the warmth of your beautiful smile. You were a perfect mother, loving, patient and forgiving, always there for us in the good and the bad times. We miss you so much, but sweet memories of you are our priceless possessions that time can never destroy. You will always live in our hearts. Josephine, Alex and Michael. Requiescat in pace

