Ruby Wedding

The marriage between ALFRIDA and SAVIOUR CAMILLERI took place on June 24, 1984, at Tal-Ibraġ church. The late Fr Victor Enriquez officiated. Congratulations mum and dad, and thank you for all your love and care. May the Lord bless you always. Anthony.

Obituaries

SPITERI. On June 15, JOSEPH of Guardamangia, widower of Maria, née Borg, aged 97, former Manager at Phoenicia Hotel and former Head of Catering School, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Monica and her husband David Silverstone, Ray and his wife Anna, Patrick and his wife Lorna, his beloved grandchildren Nicholas and his wife Janice, Jonathan and his wife Paula, Sacha, Sebastian, Luisa and Arabella, his great-granddaughters Sylvie and Sophie, his brothers and sisters Dolly, John, Albert and Tessie, their families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, July 6, at 7.30am, for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On June 22, MARIA ASSUNTA, of Naxxar, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 101, comforted of the rites of Holy church. Deeply missed by her beloved son Aldo, her daughter Nadia Anastasi, her daughter-in-law Lynette Vella, widow of her son Lino, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 24, at 3.15pm for Naxxar parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ALBERT, M. On the 50th anniversary of his death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

FRENDO – ANTOINETTE, today the 12th anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. She now joins her beloved husband, George, who passed away 36 years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J. Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George and his wife Maria Camilleri Pisani, Maria Chiara and her husband Michael Cauchi, Anthony John, Francis James and Gabriella Vella, and George Charles, and their great grandchildren Carina and Aurora. Always cherished in our hearts and minds. “She stands in beauty undecay’d.” John Henry Newman.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of MARIA, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George, Marco, and their families. Today’s 11am Mass at Christ the King parish church, Paola, is being offered for the repose of her soul and that of our father Geoffrey. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ROSSI. In loving memory of our dear father ANTOINE on the 61st anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children Albert, Ernest, Margaret and Stephen, in-laws and their families.

SAMMUT S. INGLOTT. Loving memories of my aunt ANTOINETTE on the 38th anniversary of her demise. Always missed by her nephew John. Rest in peace.

Natalie, Luke and Nikki together with Fred, Lucy and Mae Busuttil Leaver would like to thank Fr Chris Caruana and all those who attended the funeral mass, made donations to Hospice Malta or sent their condolences on the death of CHRISTOPHER, a dearest husband and beloved father and grandfather Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of PAUL A. ATTARD a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by your wife Margaret, your children David Paul and Christine, in-laws Sharon and Robert, your precious grandchildren Martina, Nicky, Maia and Sofia, as well as your brother and sisters. Always in our thoughts and prayers

PAULINE M BUTTIGIEG Feb 14,1940-Jun 19, 2020 Treasured and fondest memories of a much loved and dearest wife, mother, and grandmother, on the 4th anniversary of her meeting with the Good Lord., Always in our hearts and prayers. Your beloved husband Joseph D, Children Bryan and Patricia, Jonathan and Gertrude, Grandchildren Douglas, Robyn, Rachel and Rebecca. Relatives and Friends. May God grant her peace and eternal rest.

In loving memory of ELIZABETH MICALLEF, née CALVAGNA on the 18th anniversary of her demise, Friday the 28th of June. Deeply missed by her son Matthew, sister Claire and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest

JOSEPH B. LICARI Thursday, June 27 being the fifth anniversaryof his passing away to eternal lifeYou left us so many beautiful memories,Your love is still our guide, Although we cannot see you, You're always by our side. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, June 27 at 6.30pm at St Anne's parish church, Marsascala Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Mary, his children Josef, Simon, David, Stefan, Victoria, John and Lara, their spouses, grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends Lord, grant him eternal rest

