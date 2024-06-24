Obituary

BALDACCHINO. On June 21, JOYCE, widow of the late Joe Baldacchino, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her, her daughter Henriette, her husband Roman and their children Christoph and Andrea, her son Kenneth, his wife Sandra and their children Matthew, Ian and Martina, her son Hubert, his wife Sonia and daughter Elyse, her daughter Fiona, husband Fredy and son Noe’, her sisters Carmen and Lourdes, brothers Alfred and his wife Wynn, Oliver and his wife Marika, Marthese, wife of her late brother Victor, all her nephews and nieces, friends and her beloved and devoted carer Everlita. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, June 25 at 2.30pm for Żebbuġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Missio Malta would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA – MIRIAM. In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her death, today also being the 16th month anniversary of her husband Philip. Fondly remembered by her children Gauder and Joseph and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOANNA. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister on the sixth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. We miss you each and every day more than words could explain. We love you always and are forever grateful for the special love you shared with us. Your husband Alex, your children David and his wife Renee, Ruth and her husband Robert, your grandchildren, your sisters Barbara and Cissa and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

