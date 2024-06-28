Obituary

CIAPPARA. On June 26, MARIA AGOSTINA (Ina), née Azzopardi, of Valletta, aged 88, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Teresa and her husband Martin, her granddaughters Jennifer and her husband Filippo, and Michelle and her husband Bradley, her precious great-granddaughter Emily, her siblings Paul and his wife Eldred, and Alda and her husband Charles, her sisters-in-law Emma, Yvonne and Lucienne, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the staff at Roseville, Attard, and the team at the Intensive Therapy Unit at Mater Dei Hospital for their dedicated care.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – LINA, née Mifsud, who passed away to eternal life on June 28, 2010. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her children and spouses, all her grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mum, it’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of ENA, dearest mother and grandmother, today being the fifth anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her daughters Christine and Patricia, and her grandchildren Hazel, Joseph, Patrick, William and Michael Rafferty. May she rest in peace.

DELIA – JOHN. In loving memory of dad.

A heart of gold,

A love sincere,

Beautiful memories keep you near.

Always loved and missed forever. Patrick, Angela, John and their families.

FARRUGIA. In memory of JOSEPHINE who passed away on June 28, 2023. Never forgotten by her children Marieanne, Charmaine, Jesmond, Marvin, Graziella, and their families. Masses will be said today at 7am at St Paul’s Bay parish church and tomorrow at 6.30pm at Xemxija church.

GRECH. Loving memories of EMANUEL, a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. His children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – JOHN. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on his fifth anniversary, to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers – his wife Grace, his daughter Elaine and her husband Adrian, his son James and his wife Joanna, his daughter Alexia and her husband Reuben and his seven grandchildren Nicholas, Kyle, Julia, Emma, Michael, Sarah and Adam. Forever missed.

VASSALLO – LUIS. In loving memory of our beloved eldest brother on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine and Francis and their families.

In Memoriam In loving memory of H.H. Dame CARMEN J. BECK, S.O.S.J. a devoted wife, today the sixth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and much loved by her husband H.H. Chev. Richard William Beck Lanzon, S.O.S.J., and her mother-in-law H.H. Dame Teresa Beck Lanzon, S.O.S.J., her family, her relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited Lord, grant her eternal rest

