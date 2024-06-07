Obituaries

ANDREWS. On June 2, DAVID, of Birkirkara, formerly of Shepperton/Ashford, Kent, passed away peacefully, aged 31. He leaves to mourn his loss his parents, Andrew and Angele, his grandmother, Yvonne Borg Tyler, close cousins Kurt, Kylie and Jake Butters, aunts and uncles, cousins and relatives in the Andrews, Borg, Tyler and Butters families, also numerous devoted friends. A celebration of David’s life will take place at Santa Marija parish church (Il-knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service, Floriana, or to Dar Bjorn, Qormi/Żebbuġ, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CILIA. On June 4, FRANK, of Dingli, residing in Fleur-de-Lys, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Dorothy, his children Miriam and her husband Jonathan and Josephine and her husband Alex, his grandchildren Rebecca, Gabriella, Thomas, Matthew, Marie Claire and Lauren, his brothers and sisters, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, at 7.30am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank all the staff at St Vincent de Paul residence, especially staff at St Joseph and Fatima Wards, and all the medical and nursing staff.

LAUTIER. On June 5, at St Vincent de Paul residence, CARMEN, née Butler, wife of Saviour, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her devoted husband Saviour, her children Joseph, Robert, his wife Sarah, Angele and her husband Jon, her grandchildren Ella, Kyra, Isaac, Maia, Jacob and Samuel, her siblings, Helen, John, Vicky, Anthony and Phyllis, her brothers and sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held today, Friday, June 7, at 9.30am, at St Augustine parish church, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at St Vincent de Paul and Mater Dei Hospital for their unfailing care.

In Memoriam

BORG – ALBERT, beloved husband and father. In remembrance, always in our heart and prayers. May, John Joseph and family.

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 34th anniversary of his tragic death, lovingly remembered today and always by his children, Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

PACE – WEPPI. On the 32nd anniversary of his death. Remembered with love by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

