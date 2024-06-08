Obituaries

AQUILINA. On June 7, JOHN, residing in Sliema, aged 79, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his nieces Sharon and her husband Andrew Vella, Josette and her husband Mark Grech, Marthese and her husband Godwin Borg, nephews John Mifsud and his wife Genevieve, Patrick Mifsud and his wife Mary, Brian Mifsud and his wife Rosalind, his treasured great-nieces Angela and Elena, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, on Monday, June 10 for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank Hospice Malta and Simblija Care Home for their care and dedication.

MIZZI. On June 2, BRIAN ALEX, aged 49, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply loved and remembered by his mother Rita, widow of Elias, his sister Doreen and her partner Joe, his brother Robert, uncles and aunties, cousins, relatives, friends, colleagues, students, and all those who met his gentle and caring soul. A celebration of Brian Alex’s life will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, on Monday, June 10, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Because this is a celebration of Brian Alex’s life, the family would prefer that clothing is not in black. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear father CHARLES on the 30th anniversary of his demise. His children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – MARY. Cherished memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella, and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives, and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. In ever loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, today being the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed by her daughter Nathalie and grandson Matthew. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Loving and treasured memories of our beloved DOREEN BARTOLO on the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Happy memories we have of you, Heavy hearts but a smile too. You were loving, giving, kind and sweet. Some day we'll meet again. Mum, sons Luke and Matthew, sisters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon

In loving memory of CARMELO FALZON (founder of Style Furniture)from Ħamrun, on the first year of his demise. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measures, by his wife Mary, his daughter Romina and her husband Evan, his sons Joseph and his partner Maria, and Noel, his grandchildren Nicole, Elenia, Aiden and CaraLourd, his brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be said today, Saturday, June 8 at 5.30pm at Marija Reġina parish church, Marsa.

