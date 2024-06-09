Obituaries

AQUILINA. On June 7, JOHN, residing in Sliema, aged 79, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his nieces Sharon and her husband Andrew Vella, Josette and her husband Mark Grech, Marthese and her husband Godwin Borg, nephews John Mifsud and his wife Genevieve, Patrick Mifsud and his wife Mary, Brian Mifsud and his wife Rosalind, his treasured great-nieces Angela and Elena, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home tomorrow, Monday, June 10, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank Hospice Malta and Simblija Care Home for their care and dedication.

BONELLO. On June 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELINA, k/a LINA, née Scicluna, aged 96, widow of Joseph, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Cecilia and her husband George Zammit, her son Patrick and his wife Mary Rose, her grandchildren Elaine and her husband Colin German, Emma and her husband James Gatt and Josef Bonello, her great-grandchildren Pippa, Greg and Luca, nephews, nieces and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, June 12, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal peace.

DE GRAY. On June 8, JOHN LEWIS, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Josephine, his daughters Janet, Patricia and Doreen, his grandchildren Pieter and Annelies, Nick and Sylvie, Giulia and Donovan, Liam and Clara, and Cole, his great-grandchildren Mattis, Oliver, Selien and Ella, his in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 1.30pm tomorrow, Monday, June 10, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Caritas Malta Epilepsy Association would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the management, staff and carers of Casa Arkati and those of Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI. On June 6, MARIO (ix-Xixu), aged 72, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Mary, his brother Joseph, his sister Joyce and his brother Carmelo, his niece Sonia, his nephews Samuel, Carlos, Manuel, Clifton and Matthew, and his niece Joanna, their families, relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow Monday, June 10, at 9.15am at Floriana parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear parents Dr JOSEPH AZZOPARDI and MARY, on the 31st and seventh anniversary of their demise. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Cecilia, Lizette, Marie Therese and their families.

BUGEJA. In memory of JOSEPH who passed away on June 9, 2005. Mass will be said today, Sunday, June 9, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6pm.

FELICE – JOSEPH. Treasured memories, especially today the first anniversary of his passing away. Warmly remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

OVEREND – VICIA (Vincenza), née Rigillo, on the 21st anniversary of her birth to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her four sons, Enrico, Stephen, Aldo, Fr Sandro Overend, ofm, and their respective families, besides cousins, nephews, nieces and friends in Malta, in Italy and abroad. We all miss her so much. May God, through the intercession of the Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – FRANCESCA. In loving memory of our dearest Fran on the fourth anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and greatly missed by mama and papa, Andrew, nanna Edith, nannu Paul, nannu Albert and Ruth, uncle Keith and Alison, uncle John, uncle Paul and Cora, uncle Karl and Donata, cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam, Sofia, Pippa and Giacomo and many friends. Rest in peace our lovely angel. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at St Michael Foundation, Pembroke, tomorrow, Monday, June 10, at 7pm. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear; how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.

In loving memory of our dear Albert DeBono on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Anne, his children Tanya and her husband Mario Caruana and Noel and his wife Romina and his grandchildren Andrea, Maria Pia, Gabriel and Julia. Forever in our hearts

In loving memory of AURELIO MIZZI of Ħamrun, two years from his passing away. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure, by his wife Connie, his daughters Silvana and husband Mark, Jackie and husband Leonard, grandchildren Dario his wife Alexia, Italo, Janis, Leona, David and Alessia, his great-grandchild Nyve, family and friends. A Mass for his repose will take place Friday, June 14 at 6pm St Francis church, Ħamrun.

In loving memory of MARIO DEBATTISTA today the sixth anniversary of his passing Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Alfrida, his children Angele and husband Melvin, Marica and husband Vince, Neville, Josette and husband Jonathan, his grandchildren Matthias, Marie, Francesco, Federica and Mya, brothers and sisters Mass in his memory will be celebrated today at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville

In ever loving memory of MARIO MALLIA on the 11th anniversary of his demise, June 8, 2013. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his dear wife Victoria, his beloved sons Malcolm and wife Ira, granddaughters Mila, Monica, Matthias and wife Savienne, grandchildren Miguel , Mia and Max, his sister Pauline, aunt Norma, uncle Tony, other relatives, friends and colleagues at HSBC Bank.

To my husband MARIO on his 11th anniversary You left peace in my mind throughout our life I was always after you ready for all your needs. I am also passing on your love every day to our sons and grandchildren. Your wife forever Victoria Mallia

ROBERT GATT Treasured memories of our son on the seventh anniversary of his demise, June 12, 2017. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his parents Maria and Danny, his wife Ingrid, his son Thomas, his brother Edward, Nadine and his nephews Giuseppe and Gianni, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Treasured memories of my husband VICTOR GRECH on the third anniversary of his passing to a better life. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Anne. Those we love don’t go away They walk beside us every day Unseen, unheard but always near Still loved, still missed, forever dear.

YVONNE SPITERI In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing. The world changes from year to year, Our lives from day to day, But the love and memory of you, Shall never pass away. Her sons, Mario and Claudio, daughter-in-law, Louise, grandson, Luca, and granddaughter, Lara Yvonne, tenderly remember her presence and the profound impact she had on their lives. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.