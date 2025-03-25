OBITUARIES

BORG. On March 23, at Central Home, Mosta, VINCENT GODWIN, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Simone, his son Luciano and his wife Charlotte, granddaughters Giulia and her partner David, Kyra and her husband Ryan, Kirsty and her partner Alexei, his sister Lillian, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, March 26, at 1.30pm, at Santa Marija ta’ l-Anġli parish church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA SOUCHET. On March 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, LILIAN, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Kevin and his wife Audrey, and her daughter Carol, her grandsons Jacques and Matthias, her brothers-in-law Henry, Philip and his wife Margaret, her sisters-in-law Marlene Jaccarini, Rita Caunter and Doreen, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, March 26, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On March 24, FRANCIS X., formerly of Marsaxlokk and residing in Balzan, passed peacefully into the embrace of the Risen Lord at the age of 81. He is deeply mourned by his beloved wife Adelina, his sons Neville and Alex, his daughter-in-law Graziella, his treasured grandson Pierluigi, his siblings, extended family and many friends. He will also be fondly remembered by his former colleagues at the Dragonara Casino.

The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at St Lawrence collegiate church, Vittoriosa, today, Tuesday, March 25, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. The family kindly requests no flowers; donations in Francis’s memory to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

POLIDANO. On March 23, ANTHONY of Valletta, former deputy registrar at the courts of justice, aged 76, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Dorothy, née Grech, his daughter Marie Louise and her husband Maurice, his grandchildren Gabriel, Dora, Adam and Elissa, his siblings Albert, Micheal, Charles, Doris, Dominic, Graziella and Mary, widow of his brother Joe, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, March 25, at 7.45am, for St Dominic parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. St Dominic intercede for him.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA. In loving memory of our dear father GODWIN on the 20th anniversary of his demise. You will always be someone special in our memory. Fondly remembered by his children Charlaine, Daphne, Karen, Duncan and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA – LINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. His children Tony, Eddie, Mimi, Tito, Emma, Helena and Julia, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

BORG CARBOTT – FRANCES. In loving memory of a devoted mother and grandmother, today the 41st anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by her children Mary Rose Vincent and Lilian, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. In loving memory of IRIS, today being the 25th anniversary of her demise. To a mother and grandmother, while we dream of hearing your voice, we find comfort knowing your love is always present, we miss you dearly. Fondly remembered by your loving children, Maurice, Antonella, Elena and Maria. Keep watching over us mum, together with our brother Hugh, from heaven.

GHIRLANDO. In loving memory of MARIA on the 15th anniversary of her death. She lives on in the hearts and minds of her husband Robert; her son James and his wife Vicky, her daughter Louise and her husband Adrian; her siblings Martin, Tanya, Connie and her husband Edgar; and her sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Margaret and their families. She will be particularly remembered at the 9am Mass being celebrated on Sunday, March 29, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

GHIRLANDO. Treasured memories of our beloved MARIA on the 15th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – EILEEN. Loving and cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Remembered with love and affection by her daughters Stephanie, Pat and Graziella, her son-in-law Chris, as well as her grandchildren Francesca, Alexia and Elviana. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Nanna KARMENA on the 25th anniversary of her demise 25.03.2000 Although you sleep in Heaven now you’re not that far away. My heart is full of memories and you’re with me everyday. You lived your life with meaning and with a smile upon your face. A world that was full of happiness is now an empty place. People say that only time will heal a broken heart but just like me and you, Nanna Karmenait has been torn apart. I know you are at peace now and in a place where you are free. Meet me at the Pearly Gates when Heaven calls for me. Nanna Karmena - You are my inspiration – my rock - my hero -Alexandra

In loving memory of MARGARET VELLA 25.3.2021 on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply mourned by her family, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. A loving nature, A heart of gold, The very best This world could hold. Never selfish, always kind, These are the memories you left behind A silent thought, A quiet prayer, For a special person In God’s care. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest

IN REMEMBRANCE OF OUR TWO BEAUTIFUL ANGELS Carmen Fenech Zahra, 11.11.1961 -21.03.2001, Lisa Maria Zahra Fenech, 02.12.1998-19.03.2014 LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH who left this world tragically on 19th March 2014 at the age of 15 and her mother CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA who died on 21st March 2001 at the age of 39. Mass in memory, postponed from 22nd March 2025, will now be held on Saturday 29 March at 10.00am at Tal-Karmnu Basilica Valletta. Friends and relatives are invited to attend Tony, Bella, Nicholas, Natasha, Michelle and the Zahra and Fenech families.

